[Jobs Roundup] A career in edtech: we catch up on the latest jobs in the sector

For a long time, education in India was all about textbooks. But today, we are depending more on online platforms to gather information. Technology in education, popularly known as ‘edtech’, with its range of tools, is making the learning process easier for students. And after seeing success at home, startups in the edtech sector have also ventured abroad. These startups are on a hiring spree, and their success calls for more and more employees.





YourStory presents a list of jobs in the edtech sector that are a great catch.





BYJU’S (Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Senior Recruiter

Experience needed: Not specified

A Senior Recruiter will be responsible for the development, implementation, and administration of recruitment programs. The person will conduct initial screening interviews, telephone interviews, and face-to-face interviews with prospective applicants and work with the hiring managers and stakeholders to determine final decisions on candidate hiring. The candidate should have an excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

For more information, click here.





BYJU’S (Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Content Designer

Experience needed: Not specified

As a Content Designer, your role will include making storyboards for narratives with animation and FX notes. The candidate will be writing and editing short-form fictional narratives and stories for simple educational games to explain individual concepts for set curriculums. The shortlisted candidate will also work with game designers.

For more information, click here.

Toppr

Academic Consultant

Experience needed: 2-4 years of Business to Consumer (B2C) sales experience is preferred, but freshers can apply.

The Academic Consultant will schedule and conduct structured counselling sessions. The role will analyse the student’s aptitude and guide them with a suited subscription. The candidate can take independent and well-informed decisions based on their insight on the ground reality.

To qualify for this position, the candidate should have a degree in MBA/PGDM or BTech and BE. B.Com graduates or equivalent ones can also apply.

For more information, click here.





Toppr

Business Analyst

Experience needed: 1-4 years

The candidate should possess strong communication skills and should be able to apply analytical thinking, creative problem solving, and conflict resolution to daily tasks. This role will pursue projects that will directly drive revenue and also make recommendations that will directly influence business outcomes. The person should identify areas of opportunity, spin up collaborative teams, and report on successes.

For more information, click here





Buddy4Study

Business Development Role

Experience needed: More than 8 years in product/concept marketing in B2B environment.

This role should understand the company’s addressable market and clients and lead business development function for Buddy4Study in the designated new market, and achieve assigned revenue goals. The candidate should generate senior level CSR contacts in CSR organisation of the clients. Responsibilities will include preparing proposals and negotiating pricing.

For more information, click here.

Mindler

Content Specialist

Experience needed: 0-3 years

Your responsibilities will include writing useful content on career guidance for website, social media, campaigns, and the blog. You will also ideate and research on topics and trends to ensure content is relevant, search-friendly, and measure and monitor the performance of the content.

For more information, click here.





MindTickle

Software Development Engineer

Experience needed: Not specified

As a Software Development Engineer, your responsibilities will include developing the application’s backend and end-to-end delivery of new features. The candidate will have to design, develop, and own components of a highly scalable, distributed web services platform, and should strive to improve software development process and team productivity. Prior experience in algorithms and data structure is preferred.

For more information, click here.



