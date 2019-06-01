EDITIONS
Tenzin Norzom
Tech

Facebook Co-founder Chris Hughes calls for company breakup, says the original team is disappointing

by Tenzin Norzom
10th May 2019 · 3 min read
Startup Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] Are you social media-savvy? Use your skills to land a job in these startups

by Tenzin Norzom
9th May 2019 · 4 min read
FoodTech

Here's how foodtech unicorn Zomato, and its delivery partners and staff are helping victims of Cyclone Fani

by Tenzin Norzom
9th May 2019 · 3 min read
Tech

Microsoft announces new tools to ensure smoother and more secure elections

by Tenzin Norzom
7th May 2019 · 3 min read
App

YouTube Originals smashes the paywall, plans to make content viewing free on the platform

by Tenzin Norzom
3rd May 2019 · 2 min read
App

YouTube Music downloaded more than 15M times in India: Google

by Tenzin Norzom
2nd May 2019 · 2 min read