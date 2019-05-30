[Jobs Roundup] Want to work in the exciting travel space? Here are some startup openings

As with any other sector, travel startups in India are navigating their way through the travel and tourism space. Innovations in this sector include helping people to plan better trips by creating itineraries that can be shared with fellow travellers to arranging more comfortable stays.





More so, as Indians are quite the travellers compared to the world average. A survey conducted by Visa called Global Travel Intention shows that Indians take an average of 5.6 trips annually, while the global average is 4.2. So, it is to no one’s surprise that travel startups are looking for skilled individuals to help them stay ahead in the game.





Yourstory has curated a list of a few jobs to get aboard travel startups of India:





OYO

Engineering Manager (App)

Experience needed: 8 years





The ideal candidate should have over eight years of working experience in software development preferably with a background in Android/iOS, and with over three years of experience in building and leading strong engineering teams. The candidate will have to work with the CTO and project manager to develop a long-term product plan and manage release planning cycles. The candidate will also be responsible for the overall software development life cycle and managing complex projects.





redBus

HR Executive

Experience needed: 2 years in IT industry





As an HR Executive, the candidate will have to gather new employee information for system on-boarding and ID creation, and follow up on pending documents. They will also have to facilitate employee exit and off-boarding processes as well as provide Visa letters, address proof documents, and employment verification letters. The ideal candidate should be proficient in making reports using MS Excel when required. Prior work experience in startups is an advantage.





redBus

Senior Executive Finance

Experience needed: not specified

As a senior executive of finance, the candidate will be responsible for accurate monthly closure of accounts within specified timelines, and leading automation of manual processes to improve efficiency and accuracy of data processed. They will also have to monitor day-to-day payment gateways (PG) in terms of settlements, success rates, reconciliation with company database, and work with PG service providers to resolve issues and other works on need basis.

redBus

Manager - Capability

Experience needed: 4-7 years

The candidate will have to coordinate with key stakeholders in the sales and inventory (S&I) function to identify individual and team business-related training needs. The candidate will also have to develop, implement, and monitor S&I team's people development strategy ensuring that this complements the organisation's strategic direction, business goals and objectives. They will also have to design and create the concerned department’s modules and process notes for the S&I teams.





redBus

React Native Developer

Experience needed: 1 year in Software Development





The candidate should have a knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architecture, trends, and emerging technologies. The candidate should also have a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. They will have to work with a team of talented engineers to design and build the redBus mobile app. The candidate will also have to collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.





Thrillophilia

Online Content Manager

Experience needed: 0-3 years





The candidate will have to ideate and research on topics and trends to ensure content is relevant, search-friendly, and meaningful for our users. The candidate will also have to edit and repurpose existing content pieces, craft copy for content for online and offline ads, infographics, videos, and also measure and monitor the performance of content.





Thrillophilia

Digital Marketing Associate

Experience needed: 1-5 years





The candidate for this digital marketing associate position should be able to manage social media with witty content and understand online user behaviour. The candidate will have to create marketing ad copies even after downing four pegs and must have a basic understanding of search engine optimisation (SEO), and be familiar with SEO tools.





Tripoto

Product Design Lead

Experience needed: More than 5 years





The candidate should have an experience of over five years in product, interaction, and/UX design, and two years in building teams, and a knowledge of design thinking processes and user research methodologies, and when to apply them. The candidate should also have worked on developing product design processes.





Tripoto

Architect

Experience needed: 5 years





As an architect, the candidate will lead a team of 10-15 engineers while working with leaders to create and implement the company’s platform and product vision. The candidate should be passionate about building modern web and mobile applications as well as a data-driven recommendation, and understand object-oriented programming and MVC frameworks. The candidate should also be proficient in Python and Javascript design patterns.





