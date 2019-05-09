EDITIONS
Foodtech at Mumbai airport: 'order ahead' and get your food delivered at the boarding gate

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, along with GrabbnGo, launched the service to allow people to order food beforehand from one or multiple outlets under a single invoice and payment.

Sutrishna Ghosh
9th May 2019
If you are a frequent flyer, you would relate to the issue of ordering food and skipping meals. After all, between check-in and boarding, there’s hardly any time to sit down for an elaborate lunch or dinner.


Realising the pain point here, GVK led Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has come up with a unique solution that will let you pre-order food and have it delivered or self-picked as they approach the airport.


Mumbai airport

Aptly named “Order Ahead”, the service is launched by CSMIA along with GrabbnGo. It will allow people to order food beforehand from one or multiple outlets under single invoice and payment. Passengers will even have the option of getting their food delivered at their boarding gates, especially during peak hours.


A person flying in and out of Mumbai airport could avail the service either through the mobile application by scanning QR codes, or at the kiosk setups at the airport starting from June 2019. The service will be available from both Terminal 1 and 2 and flyers can download the app on Android as well as iOS devices.


“The mobile application also includes brands offering food for the health-conscious to grab food of their choice and as per their diet, as they board their flight,” the official release from GVK stated.


In order to make such a service available to passengers, the release added, the platform has associated with several popular food brands present at CSMIA including KFC, Burger King, Subway, Pizza Hut, and others. The idea is to enable passengers to find food stores, using the app, along the route from security check to the boarding gate with/without any detour.


The release added, “The technology allows stores to receive the order through their patented JITO (Just in Time Order) algorithm pushing the order to the store ensuring passengers get their food hot and fresh, irrespective of the time when the order was placed.”


Frequent flyers, in turn, can also collect their orders at the dedicated express pickup counter at the outlets.


Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

