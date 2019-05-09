NIPP Mobility Challenge aims to foster innovative collaboration between startups and corporates through solutions for travel, transportation and communication

Rapid advances in technology have turned the world into a global village, with a seamless flow of people, goods, capital, information and ideas. One of the key enablers of this trend is mobility, which includes travel, transportation and communication.





No advancement comes without challenges and the Mobility Challenge from NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP) aims to address these pain points through innovative solutions. The first-of-its-kind challenge, which started in April and will run till June 2019, aims to foster engagement between corporate and innovative technology ventures, and provide emerging solutions for existing industry problems. The event will also pave the way for a comprehensive forum for enterprises and startups to collaborate on new opportunities from ideation to execution.





Driving innovation through partnerships between corporates and startups





A programme designed to foster sustained engagement between large corporates and innovative tech ventures across India, NIPP is the country’s largest industry-backed corporate innovation programme. Driven by the mantra ‘Co-innovate via Partnerships’, in the four years since it was launched, the programme has nurtured over 1,700 B2B startups and has helped in the creation of more than 150 Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and pilots. NIPP has tied up with partners across industries including Unilever, Wipro, HERE, Flow Labs (KONE), NEC, Allstate India & Tata Communications.





The programme chiefly focuses on startups working in emerging technologies, and provides them with guidance at every stage, from ideation, pilots and PoCs, joint product development, industry connects, investments to go to market, IP, and talent acquisition. NIPP aims to build an ecosystem of global innovation through mentorships, workshops, expert reviews and events, such as the Mobility Challenge.





The Challenge aims to identify the most innovative and scalable solutions in Logistics, Transport, and Telecom, and drive startups to explore opportunities in the target sectors, foster collaboration between large corporates and start-ups in India and explore opportunities for co-creating innovative solutions, PoCs, pilots and solving problems.









Categories covered under the NIPP Mobility Challenge





Themes for the NIPP Mobility Challenge include the following:





Flow of Goods: Solutions related to warehousing, mapping technologies, inventory management, fleet management and asset tracking





Flow of Information: Solutions related to fraud detection and mitigation in telecom, telecom network optimisation and 5G enablers





People Flow: Solutions such as elevators, escalators and autowalks, urban transport, smart cars, telematics and vehicle infotainment





Who can participate in the NIPP Mobility Challenge?





The challenge is open to students as well as enterprise ready startups. All teams must have two members. Selected startups will get advice and know how from an expert panel of mentors drawn from various industries covered under the challenge.





Why you should participate in the NIPP Mobility Challenge





● Cash prizes (up to ₹ 5.50+ lakh)

● Opportunity for Pilots/ Paid PoCs/ contracts with top participating corporates.

● Direct entry to corporate acceleration or incubation program NASSCOM 10,000 Startups.

● Opportunity for mentorship top industry leaders and domain experts.

● Chance to pitch in front of leading corporates.

● Opportunity for global market access.

● An opportunity to showcase their solution at NIPP Innovation Day





So whether you are a student or an entrepreneur working in any of the above-mentioned areas of mobility, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity that can take your idea places.





Hurry, the last date to apply to the NIPP Mobility Challenge is May 25. Send in your application today.