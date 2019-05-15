Paytm launches contactless credit card; Zomato to deliver food using electric bikes

Did you know that there are more than 17 million kirana stores running in India? And they are going through an inevitable and dramatic digital transformation. Cracking this market can help startups achieve much more than just building billion dollar companies. Here, we take a look at startups leading the way as kirana stores make the digital push.









Zomato partners with eBikeGo; delivery fleet will use EVs now





Electric two-wheeler rental platform eBikeGo has entered into a partnership with foodtech unicorn Zomato to enable the latter's delivery fleet to leverage electric vehicles, instead of using petrol two-wheelers. This collaboration will not just contribute to the environment but also open employment opportunities for delivery partners who cannot afford a motorcycle.









New Apple TV app rolls out in 100 countries, including India





Apple is finally rolling out its revamped Apple TV app. The all-new Apple TV app will reach 100 countries, including India. It can be accessed on Apple's own devices as well as on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can access a selection of over 100,000 movies, shows, and live TV. You can also browse, buy or rent content and share subscriptions with up to six family members.









Paytm partners with Citibank to launch contactless-enabled credit card





Indian digital payments major Paytm announced launch of its Paytm First credit card, co-branded and issued by Citibank India. The contactless-enabled card will provide one percent cashback on all transactions without any restrictions. Paytm said the card will be accepted in India and internationally, with an annual fee of Rs 500, which will be waived off on spends exceeding Rs 50,000 per year.









InnoVen receives $200M funding commitment





Debt financing firm InnoVen Capital received a funding commitment of $200 million from its existing shareholders Temasek and United Overseas Bank Limited. This will allow it to tap the huge potential in the venture debt space across Asia. Operating in India, China and Southeast Asia, InnoVen has supported over 200 startups so far, disbursing over $500 million in debt funding.









Quikr ties up with Rocking Deals for offline expansion





After acquiring online marketplace Zefo last month, Bengaluru-based online classifieds marketplace Quikr has tied up with Rocking Deals, leading certified refurbished and excess inventory brand of Asia. This will help the company provide offline services to its customers by selling at Rocking Deals’ retail store at Mathura Road in Delhi-NCR. The company will initially offer 'Quikr Assured' refurbished products in two categories.





