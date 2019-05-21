Sequoia-backed sales assistant app Vymo partners with Microsoft to expand globally

Bengaluru-based Vymo, a personal assistant app for sales, has announced its collaboration with Microsoft to expand its global presence.





The partnership will enable organisations to strengthen their customer relationship management (CRM) using Vymo’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, backed by Microsoft Azure, and empower their sales function with predictive and actionable insights.





Speaking on the collaboration, Vymo Co-founder & CEO, Yamini Bhat said,





“With Vymo, salespeople can operate more effectively in a desk-less environment and that has translated into a significant revenue impact for businesses. We look forward to working closely with Microsoft as we scale.”

The startup was backed by Sequoia Capital India with an investment of $5 million in Series A round in November 2016 along with participation from other investors.





Vymo is powering an existing base of more than 85,000 users in over 50 global businesses across Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, and Pharma sectors.





The company said in an official statement that its personal assistant app increases the enterprises’ productivity by over 30 percent. Some of its clients include Abu Dhabi Finance, Allianz, AXA, Bangkok Bank, Future Generali, HDFC Bank, FE Credit, and Zurich Insurance.





In 2015, Vymo graduated from Microsoft’s Winter Accelerator programme and was a winner of Microsoft’s ‘AI for All’ award in 2018.





While speaking about the Sales CRM Software startup at the time, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft said,





“Vymo was fundamentally changing both how retailers work and financial services work.”

