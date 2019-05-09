EDITIONS
Corporate

Uber, OYO's valuation gains boost SoftBank’s FY19 operating profit

SoftBank has been a key investor in ride hailing companies across the US, China, South-East Asia and India giving it a dominant market share.

Thimmaya Poojary
9th May 2019
11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, which is one the biggest investors in the Indian startup ecosystem, saw its operating profit for the year ended March lifted by valuation gains from its investments in companies like OYO and Uber.


SoftBank's operating profit for the year ended March rose 80.5 percent to 2.4 trillion yen ($22 billion) driven by its tech investments. SoftBank has been investing globally in various startups, primarily through its $100 billion vision fund.


SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

Also read: Softbank plans to IPO its $100 billion Vision Fund this year: report


According to SoftBank, the value of Vision Fund’s investments in 69 companies rose to $72.3 billion at the end of March from its $60.1 billion acquisition cost, driven by gains at companies such as Uber and OYO.


SoftBank stands to make substantial gain from its stake in Uber, which will go public on Friday. Uber is likely to be valued at around $80 billion, and SoftBank has earned an valuation gain of 418 billion yen from its stake in the ride hailing company.


In case of OYO, SoftBank recorded a valuation gain of 154.2 billion yen. The Japanese company first invested in OYO in 2015, and has participated in various rounds of funding to turn this hotel room aggregator into a unicorn.


Now, SoftBank is contemplating a possible initial public offering for its $100 billion vision fund, in which Saudi Arabia holds 45 percent stake. The Japanese conglomerate is also looking at a second vision fund.


The Vision Fund holds 69 investments with Uber being the single biggest segment. It has also invested more than $10 billion in China’s Didi Chuxing, $3 billion into Grab, a leading service provider in South East Asia and $2.25 billion in General Motors’s self driving unit Cruise. In India, SoftBank is also an investor in ride hailing company Ola.


According to SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, the portfolio companies of Vision Fund control 90 percent of the ride hailing market worldwide.


Also read: How SoftBank wants to replicate the success of Ping An in India with PolicyBazaar’s Docprime


11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi