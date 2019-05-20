[Funding alert] AI-based crowdsourcing platform My Mobiforce raises $200K from angel investors

Noida-based crowdsourcing platform My Mobiforce has raised $200,000 from angel investors including US-based Arpan Prakash and Sanjiv Mital, CEO of the National Institute of Smart Government (NISG).





Speaking on the announcement, Dheeraj Khatter, Co-founder of My Mobiforce, said,





“The funds raised will be utilised for aggregation of a strong talent pool to serve brands looking for services in the areas of IT, telecommunications, logistics, networking, installation and repair, hospitality, and field service. We plan to grow our sales team to add more enterprises and SMB clients to increase the service transactions number from 15,000 to 45,000 per month in the next six months."





The startup provides on-demand field services and is now working on a AI-based Pricing Insight Engine to help clients pay the right price for the desired services, added Dheeraj.





Founded in 2017 by Dheeraj Khatter, Himanshu Kumar, Kshitiz Saini, and Abhishek Srivastava, My Mobiforce helps brands and companies find qualified field talent.





At present, it is operating in 10 cities with over 2,000 freelancers and more than 1,000 partners. The startup is serving clients like HCL Technologies, Hughes, Tata Nelco, QTek Systems, Airtel, Voltas, Intex, Lloyd, POS Solutions, Xtreme Media, and Firstouch, among others.





Himanshu Kumar, Co-founder, My Mobiforce, said,





“Every service-oriented organisation have been using freelancers and contractors in a very unorganised fashion, and a lot of these technicians don’t even have a profile. My Mobiforce is trying to give a name and a face to all these skilled workforces by creating their profile, training them and giving brands the right technology platform to connect with these people in an organised manner."





My Mobiforce platform aims to make the crowdsourcing feasible for brands by integrating with their existing CRM like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamic to leverage the workforce on cloud. SMBs and OEMs can use the cloud-based platform to configure CRM, projects, and service incidents, with a bid price. Customers can also leverage AI-based matchmaking, which connects them with the right available talent.





