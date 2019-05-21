EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding Alert] Ethnic-wear startup Craftsvilla raises Rs 6 Cr from parent Supera Investments

With the latest infusion, the Mumbai-based company has received a total amount of Rs 30 crore from Supera this year.

Sujata Sangwan & Anya George
21st May 2019
10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on


Manoj Gupta and Monica Gupta, Craftsvilla

Craftsvilla founders Manoj Gupta and Monica Gupta

Craftsvilla, an online retailer of ethnic brands, has raised Rs 6 crore in funding from Singapore-based parent Supera Investments, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


With the latest infusion, the Mumbai-based company has received a total amount of Rs 30 crore from Supera this year, including Rs 17 crore in April, Rs 3 crore in March, and Rs 4 crore in February.


In 2018, Supera had also infused Rs 40 crore in Craftsvilla through four tranches of Rs 10 crore each in December, August, June, and February.


Craftsvilla received $34 million (Rs 220 crore) in Series C funding led by Sequoia India and Lightspeed Venture Partners in 2015. In the same year, Sequoia led a Series B round of $19 million (Rs 110 crore) in the company.


The fashion e-tailer received its Series A round of $1.5 million (about Rs 9.6 crore) in 2012.


Founded in 2011 by Manoj Gupta and Monica Gupta, Craftsvilla focuses on ethnic fashion and accessories. The startup has launched its own in-house brands such as Anuswara, Avanya, and Jharokha in the affordable ethnic and handloom segment.


According to a  report by PwC, ethnic wear, which includes sarees and fusion wear, accounts for 74 percent of the women's apparel market in India and is valued at $14-$16 billion.


With an aim to push its offline foray, Craftsvilla is also planning to invest Rs 100 crore to open about 1,000 outlets next year, as per media reports.


The reports also said the company currently has 62 outlets across India in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Kolhapur, Coimbatore, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Varanasi, and it will cross 75 outlets by the end of this year.


Craftsvilla currently competes with the likes of Myntra, LimeRoad, Voonik, Amazon, Flipkart, and Fabindia among others.


Meanwhile, Walmart-owned Myntra on Monday announced the launch of an offline store called ‘Roadster Go’ at Vega City mall in Bengaluru.


Also Read: Craftsvilla launches third in-house brand Anuswara in Bengaluru


10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Anya George

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi