Myntra launches new offline Roadster Go store in Bengaluru

Walmart-owned Myntra today announced that it launched an offline store called ‘Roadster Go’ for lifestyle brand Roadster at Vega City mall in Bengaluru.





Amar Nagaram, Head of Myntra Jabong, said,





“Roadster has shown how fashion and technology can create unique experiences that take offline shopping to a new level. Myntra is committed to strengthening its offline presence through a franchise model and offer new experiences to engage customers and make shopping fast and seamless through technology.”





The company's other brick-and-mortar retail outlets - a Mango store in Mumbai and a Roadster store in Bengaluru - turned out to be loss-making earlier this March and were shut down.





Myntra has now launched a different store, sprawled over 3,200 sq feet, claiming that it will be providing a fresh omnichannel experience. It is a 100 percent RFID-enabled (Radio-frequency identification) store, allowing shoppers do a smarter and seamless self-checkout in 30 seconds.





In an official statement, the company said that RFID-enabled digital screens at the store will give detailed information about products when held up against it. This will include type of fabric, suitable washing options, suitability to body type, colour matching, and size availability on studio images in the store.





The fashion e-tailer added that it is eliminating the need for scanning individual products and removing security tags from each garment.





Self-checkout can be carried out by placing all the products in the RFID tray. It will then capture the product details and display the bill on the screen. Once confirmed, payment can be made using debit or credit card.





Although shoppers can pick their choice of products without any assistance, Myntra's latest offline retail outlet is not entirely without staff.





