[Funding alert] Mumbai-based Leadstart Publishing raises Rs 3 Cr from SucSEED Venture Partners, others

Founded by Swarup Nanda in 2010, Leadstart Publishing will be using the funds to scale operations, develop technology, and focus on customer acquisition.

Sujata Sangwan
30th May 2019
Leadstart Publishing, a Mumbai-based mediatech publishing house, distributor, and rights agency platform, today announced that it has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-Series A round of funding from Hyderabad’s angel investment network, SucSEED Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Mumbai Angel Network, and JITO Angel Network.


Founded by Swarup Nanda in 2010, Leadstart Publishing will be using the funds to scale operations, develop technology, and focus on customer acquisition.


In a statement, Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder and Partner, SucSEED, said,


“Leadstart Publishing features distinguished authors and writing from across the globe. The number of books published is over 950 from 800+ authors as of May 2019. They are targeting to publish 2,300 books in this fiscal year. We see them playing a big role, considering content is emerging as key for publishing, entertainment, and OTT sector.”


Leadstart Publishing's platform allows authors to self-publish globally in multiple languages, using technology for creation, providing enhancement and distribution of content to a wider audience such as studios, OTT platforms, or adapting to video formats, by reimagining content discovery, and bringing reader recognition.


Leadstart claims to have 10 brands and publishes over 200 titles a year, with imprints and products in all major book categories.


Earlier, the company was backed by investors like Sandipan Chatopadhayay (founder, MoneyControl.com, Xelpmoc, ex CTO-JustDial), Prasad Panchagnula (India Head of Retail Banking Operations, ANZ Bank Offshore), Manish Bharadwaj (CEO India at IEWC), and Yogesh Choudhary (seasoned startup investor with over 36 startup investments) among others.


SucSEED Venture Partners, which was founded in 2016, recently made angel investment in New Delhi-based Imagismart Solutions, which runs an educational subscription activity box company for children under the brand name Xplorabox. The funding was also co-led by Green Shoots Capital, Metaform Ventures LLC, JITO Angel Network, and SWAN Angel Network, among others.



