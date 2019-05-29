Startup incubator T-Hub has announced that 45 startups have been selected from over 500 applicants for the second edition of its incubation programme, Lab32.





The startup incubator claimed that the programme is aimed at supporting Startup India initiative and that the selected startups have come up with innovative solutions to support a Digital India.









The selected startups span across sectors of healthtech, fintech, smart mobility, sustainability, social impact, smart cities, and edtech. Looking at their business model, 34 of these startups follow B2B and the remaining 11 follow B2C. Some of the selected startups are 23.4 Degrees Education, Acuwin Solutions, and AEye SoftLabs, among others.





The applicants were evaluated based on market traction, founding team and initial amounts of funding received and the selected 45 will get to attend workshops and seminars from senior corporate executives and serial entrepreneurs besides other benefits like networking and peer-mentoring opportunities among the participants.





Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said,





“The second batch maintains a high quality as there are great minds behind each team who have the potential to create a digital economy in India based on innovation. We witnessed several startups from the first batch who scaled up exponentially through our programme. We are excited to explore values of this incubation programme to accelerate growth of startup community in India.”





The startup incubator has partnered with more companies this year, including Chennai-based Freshworks, which ‘understands the startup journey and believes strongly in giving back to the startup ecosystem’.





T-Hub is based in Hyderabad and was founded in 2015 by Srinivas Kollipara. Since then, it has supported more than 1100 national and international startups, providing access to mentors, technology, investors and government agencies.





Sanjay Enishetty, MD and CEO of 50K Ventures and a mentor at T-Hub said,





"Lab32 is a programme with the unique mix of tech startups, which is the need of the hour for growth stage startups. It’s an opportunity for investors to support these handpicked ones and contribute to their growth story."





T-Hub also provides thought leadership for Telangana and other State and Central government organisations to build innovation ecosystems.











