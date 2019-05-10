What happens to data after a startup shuts down; A deep dive into Uber's upcoming IPO

We have all heard the phrase, "Data is the new oil." From smartphones to smartwatches, every consumer is a walking goldmine of information. Do you know, at this very moment, how many companies have access to your data? The truth is, we voluntarily share our personal information with many startups and companies. But, what happens to this goldmine of consumer data when a startup shuts down?









Uber’s upcoming IPO puts the spotlight on its bumpy ride to profitability





One of the world’s most valuable startups, Uber is set to go public on Friday. This is expected to be one of the biggest IPOs since Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba debuted in 2014. The company's IPO is also expected to be one of the largest technology IPOs. However, there are some concerns taking the sheen off what promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated IPOs of all time.









How Zomato is helping victims of Cyclone Fani





In light of the destruction and loss caused by Cyclone Fani, Zomato announced a relief drive to provide support for victims in the cyclone-affected area and pave the way for public participation. The foodtech unicorn has teamed up with Feeding India to deliver food and basic amenities to families in affected villages. But that is not all.









Yulu confirms partnership with Uber





Now you can try out Yulu on the Uber app! Putting media speculations to rest, Bengaluru-based Yulu officially confirmed its partnership with Uber. This is aimed at making urban commute efficient and more eco-friendly by enabling customers to use the e-bike to ride to a certain traffic congestion point and then take public transport.









HealthKart raises $25M led by Sofina





Gurugram-based HealthKart raised funding of $25 million led by Sofina. The omnichannel healthtech startup will use the capital for expansion and the launch of additional direct-to-consumer nutrition products. Its existing investors include Sequoia Capital India, Kae Capital, and Omidyar Network.









Consumer spending on apps tops $22B: App Annie





Internet consumers are paying for apps more than ever before. In the first quarter of 2019, spending on iOS and Google Play surpassed $22 billion, a 20 percent growth over last year. In fact, overall app downloads, too, hit a record high of 30 billion during this quarter, up by 10 percent year-on-year. And, guess what? Both app stores recorded their best quarter.





