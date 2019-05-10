'Stop flirting, Elon': Twitterati in splits with Musk's friendly jab at Jeff Bezos, again!

When will the two stop? Or not!





Those following Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, on Twitter must be familiar with his eccentric tweets and his penchant for memes and GIFs by now. And yet, each time the Tesla CEO takes to the social media platform, unfailingly, he manages to leave us short of words.





Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

However, this time around, at the receiving end of Musk’s jibes was none other than Jeff Bezos, world’s richest entrepreneur and the CEO of Amazon. Just a day ago, Bezos had unveiled the first look of his lunar lander, called “Blue Moon”, during an event for select members of the media and space industry experts.





"This vehicle is going to the moon," Bezos said at the time, unveiling his ambitious plans of manufacturing in the space in the near future. Now, these plans, unsurprisingly, stirred ripples in the media and even reached the ears of Musk, who, with his SpaceX, has long been a competitor of Bezos and his space company Blue Origin.





And Musk, being himself, responded to the news with a bit of creativity.





Taking to Twitter, the serial tech entrepreneur shared what appears to be a photoshopped image of Bezos’ lunar lander, but with a catch. The name of the lunar lander read “Blue Balls” instead of “Blue Moon”.

Oh stop teasing, Jeff 😉 pic.twitter.com/wuWPENcSE1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2019





The tweet has since spurred a barrage of responses and reaction on social media, with most people poking fun at the banter.





“Stop flirting, Elon,” tweeted a user, as another chimed in, writing, “Looks like you haven’t hired that attorney to vet your tweets.”





Stop flirting, Elon — Christina Murphy (@murphystina) May 10, 2019

Musk and his tweets are known to have stirred controversies in the past as well. Once he got into trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a post about Tesla’s private takeover. In fact, this is not the first time that Musk has taken a pot shot at Bezos either.





When Amazon announced plans to launch over 3,000 low Earth orbit satellites to serve “tens of millions of people who lack basic access to broadband internet”, Musk ensured to respond to the news.





He tagged Bezos and simply wrote “copy” followed by a cat emoji.





Speak of friendly jibes and creativity!

