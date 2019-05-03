EDITIONS
Startup

WeWork claims its members directly contribute Rs 6,635 Cr to GDP of top Indian cities

The report, which also covered women in leadership roles, suggests that 41 percent of senior roles like executives, senior managers, and sole proprietors were held by women in Mumbai.

Debolina Biswas
3rd May 2019
34+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Coworking space giant WeWork, in its recently published Global Impact Report, has suggested that flexible workspaces have a positive impact on communities, companies, and neighbourhoods.


The US-headquartered company has found that 76 percent of its members in Mumbai, 74 percent in Bengaluru, and 67 percent in Delhi did not work in their neighbourhood before joining WeWork.


WeWork

Also read:  Flipkart, Amazon, and OYO are the most preferred workplaces in India: LinkedIn report


The report states that up to 15 percent WeWork members have moved closer to the WeWork location since joining in Bengaluru. So much so, in Bengaluru, one in every four WeWork member visits neighborhood restaurants, cafes, and businesses regularly, contributing to Rs 1,957 crore of the GDP in the city.


It said, the WeWork economy also directly contributed Rs 1,692 crore of GDP in Mumbai. Delhi, however, won the race with WeWork economy contributing Rs 2,986 crore of GDP.


Women in lead


The Global Impact Report also suggests that at WeWork, 41 percent of senior roles like executives, senior managers, and sole proprietors are held by women in Mumbai, followed by Delhi at 29 percent, and Bengaluru stood at 26 percent.


The flexibility, access, and convenience these work spaces offer have a positive effect on women, leading to their rise to leadership roles, it said. According to the report, women in senior roles in India is far ahead of the rest of Asia, where the percentage is at 23 percent.


Spaces of innovation


Starting up comes with its own set of challenges, and entrepreneurs sure do not want investment in office space to be one. As flexibility and low capital commitment encourages entrepreneurship, it was no surprise to see 17 percent of WeWork entrepreneur-members in Mumbai to be pursuing their first startup project at WeWork.


Likewise, in Bengaluru, a fifth of WeWork member-entrepreneurs are taking the plunge to self-employment for the first time. Over 77 percent of the WeWork members in the city are in the innovation economy. Delhi comes next as 53 percent members are in the innovation economy, while 11 percent of these entrepreneur-members are first-timers.


Commenting about this, Karan Virwani, Co CWeO, WeWork India, said:


“WeWork as a community enables its members to collaborate with each other, which has led to the creation of efficiencies in terms of increased creativity, productivity at the workplace and innovation. This process has effects that go far beyond individual considerations as it also sparks the development and support of local communities, neighborhoods and businesses, a culture that we as an organisation look to actively imbibe, encourage and promote. This is true for WeWork across countries around the world and in India.”


Also read: IITs step up to plug the gap in AI education in training, offer short-term courses too


34+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi