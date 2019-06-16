A tête-à-tête with actor Rajeev Siddhartha; Culinary wisdom from Chef Marco Pierre White - your weekend fix

Umberto Eco once wrote, “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” The wisdom fathers pass on to us is priceless. Our dads are our guiding lights while we navigate the vagaries of life.





So, when Father’s Day rolls around on the third Sunday of June every year, most of us try to find as many ways as we can to celebrate our dads. This Father’s Day, founders of various startups talk about the lessons they have learnt and memories they have made with their father.





Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!





Celebrate your father on Father's Day









Rajeev Siddhartha is well-known for his acting chops and charismatic on-screen presence from Romil & Jugal, then Kaushiki, Four More Shots Please, and now Bekaboo. But before he became an actor, Rajeev was all about crunching numbers at his previous job. The star of ALTBalaji’s Bekaboo takes a trip down memory lane in this interaction with YS Weekender.





Rajeev Siddhartha









Most of us know that words like banquet, barista, bergamot, and al dente have an Italian connection. But did you know that the beautiful phrase - dolce far niente' is a famous Italian phrase that means: “the joy of doing nothing.” Here is our checklist of the best places to visit in Italy. Make it your vacation destination this year and, who knows, it could be your best holiday yet.





italy









If you are a lover of fine food, global cuisines and celebrity chefs, you have heard of Chef Marco Pierre White. Often called the ‘first celebrity chef’, he was the youngest chef to receive three Michelin stars. So, when Marco Pierre White is in your city, you grab the chance to meet him. And we did! Read on to know more.













Courage has long been acknowledged as a vital ingredient, common to most inspiring human journeys. But it is absolutely crucial when it comes to being creative or embarking on innovation. To do business is itself an act of courage as people behind any startup will readily concur. Embarking on the entrepreneurial course is to navigate the stormy seas of uncertainty.





Creativity means going against the norm









Ravinder Singh is the Co-founder and COO of 1-India Family Mart, a fast-growing value retail chain owned by Nysaa Retail Private Limited. In our Proust questionnaire, he reveals who his favourite superhero is (Captain America, obviously!) and how he loves anything written by Arundhati Roy and J.K. Rowling.





Ravinder Singh

