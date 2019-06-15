On Father’s Day, here’s what these founders have to say about their real-life superheroes

Most of us know one superhero. We call him dad! From working hard to make ends meet to not letting others know the pain of hard work, fathers are an inspiration to all of us. Just a day is not enough, but it’s one good way to celebrate them for the role they play in our life.





This Father’s Day, founders of various startups talk about the lessons they have learnt and memories they have made with their father.





Puja Marwaha, CEO, Child Rights and You (CRY)









Puja Marwaha





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





I learnt that a life lived with integrity, ethics, and compassion is one worth living. He didn't just teach me; he showed me by example. He showed me how important it was for me to stand on my own feet, with my own strength.

Which quality of your father do you admire the most, and take pride in carrying with you?





I've always admired his integrity of action and thought. He always communicated these values. He lived by them and he wanted us to live by them too. But he never forced them on us; he just showed us the way.

What is your best memory of your father?





I loved it when he would tuck me into bed every night. It made me feel safe and loved. I also loved our informal yet serious chats where he would make it crystal clear that he trusted each and every decision of mine, he trusted me to live my life on my own terms. It taught me that the role of a parent is to equip, and not control. He understood that, and I will always be proud of him for it.





Bhisham Bhateja, COO & Co-Founder, The Man Company









Bhisham Bhateja





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





A sense of responsibility and honesty. I learnt that you need to take the onus of your life and be honest with everything you do.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





One thing that I admire about my father is his clarity and the straightforward attitude he always had about life. He believed in leading life on his terms and I live by his principles till date.





What is your best memory of your father?





I cherish every memory with my father. It is of immense significance to my life. He has always encouraged me and taught me to believe in myself. He was an important supporting pillar while I was probing my own venture. He is the man behind my foray as an entrepreneur.





Ambud Sharma, Founder, Escaro Royale









Ambud Sharma





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





My father is the most incredible source of inspiration and criticism for me. He taught me that the most important differentiator in life of successful and unsuccessful people is one: consistency. If you are disciplined and consistent, you will be able to overcome any obstacle. You don't need to be super-intelligent or super-talented as long as you are consistent with your work over long periods of time.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





The ability to go on without a sweat when all the odds are against you is something that I completely admire about my father. It gives me strength as well.





What is your best memory of your father?





I fondly remember reading the newspaper (at least pretending to read) as a kid while sitting in his lap. Also, polishing his shoes – there was pride that I did a little something for him.





Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians









Deepak Sahni with his father (left)





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





I am from a family of entrepreneurs and self-starters who have always built their businesses on their own. My father established his business from scratch with no financial help from his family and this was the lesson he taught me too.





I learnt to depend on my own financial resources, rather than relying on any wealth inherited from him. Maintaining a balance between expenses and debt was a skill that I learnt from my father. The other important lesson I learnt from him is to focus on the present.





He staunchly believed in saving for tomorrow, but not at the cost of today. As an entrepreneur, you get motivated when you are able to fulfil every desire of your family.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





My father has always lived for others; he has always prioritised other's happiness, especially his family's, over his own. He was always ready to help people even when it was difficult for him to do so. I have tried to imbibe this quality and will continue to follow in his footsteps.





What is your best memory of your father?





I was around 16 years old and we were supposed to attend this family function one evening. I had chosen an outfit worth Rs.10,000 to wear for this occasion and I requested my parents to buy it. My dad's business had been going through a rough patch during that time. That day he went to a client's office and waited for almost half the day to get his money so he could get me the clothes in the evening. That incident is etched in my memory.





Tanul Mishra, CEO and Founder, Afthonia Lab









Tanul Mishra





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





My dad has been the biggest inspiration for me till now.





He has taught me a lot of things till now but the one thing that has stuck with me is: ‘If you don’t run you won’t know if you can run or even reach the finishing line. Only those who run fall, and it’s ok do that. I would rather have you try and fail than not try at all.’





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





I admire all his qualities but the unique qualities that define him are strength of character, perseverance, and appetite for risk.





What is your best memory of your father?





When most people would say she is like your son, he would say ‘no, she is my daughter and my adharshila (I think it means foundation)’. Where every little girl is greeted with ‘how pretty you are!’, he taught me not to be vain.









Gaurav Gupta, Founder, EzySlips









Gaurav Gupta





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





The most important life lesson that I have learnt from my father is to never complain about life, no matter how hard it is. Keep learning and make your own way. Never take the easy road to achieve something.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





My father has taught me to be independent and has always supported me in with all my decisions, personal or professional.





What is your best memory of your father?





I took some hasty decisions in my life without consulting with my parents, fearing they might upset them. But after a month when I visited my hometown and told my father, instead of getting angry or disappointed, he surprised me. He wished me luck and told me to do the best in life.









Ayush Mishra, Co-founder and Director, Tattvan E-Clinics









Ayush Mishra





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





My father has always had aspirations; he had a stable bank job but still always kept on doing something extra. He started a printing press business and failed miserably. Everyone told him to now “stop” and just do his 9-5 job, yet he again stood up and started a car rental business in the early 90s. That worked well and he ran that for more than 15 years.





I have always seen him aspire for more than his pay check and take a risk. I learnt to take risks in life from him, and to own up to them.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





Under extreme stress situations, he can keep cool and not panic at all.

What is your best memory of your father?





He used to take me to his meetings at his car rental business since I was six-seven years old. I learned a lot about networking and business as a silent observer there.









Snehil Khanor, CEO & Co-Founder, TrulyMadly









Snehil with his father (right)





What important life lessons have you learnt from your father?





I inherited my entrepreneurial bug from my father. It has been very inspirational to see him successfully scale his businesses beyond all possible limits. Even today he works more than 50 hours a week with the same energy and passion. That is extremely inspiring.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





His business acumen has always inspired and motivated me to push myself beyond limits. His diverse business sense, his hunger to stay updated in the ever-changing market, and his appetite for risk is inspiring - even liberating - for me as his son.





What is your best memory of your father?





We are still making them. We weren’t very close growing up but now we meet once or twice every month over drinks and catch up. Soon we are also planning a trip together to our ancestral place in the pahaads of Himachal.





Puneet Arora, Co-founder, AutoFurnish





Puneet Arora with his father (left)





What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





The best thing I learnt from my father is to be honest, no matter how hard it may seem. In the long run, honesty always overpowers short-term benefits. I have implemented the same lesson in my life and found it is true. My father always says that it is easy to earn money, but difficult to earn someone’s trust and respect; so, it's ok to lose money, but never make anybody lose trust in you.

Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





Punctuality is the best quality that I admire about him. He always says that punctuality isn’t just showing up at a committed place on time; it’s a lifestyle. He is punctual because of his other habits, including being highly organised.

What is your best memory of your father?





When I was growing up, I was not able to spend much time with my dad as he worked very hard to support my family financially. However, the best memories I had with my father are when he visited me when I was staying in Atlanta, US. We visited Disneyland in Florida and my parents, in their 60s, enjoyed almost all the rides. I really relish that memory till today.









Tejas Parulekar, Co-Founder, SaffronStays









Tejas with her father (left)









What important life lesson have you learnt from your father?





My father is a man who invested and believed in me when no one else did. His teachings and constant support have made me the person I am. He has taught me a lot of things till now but the one thing that stuck with me right from the start is that there is no substitute for hard work. Constant perseverance, dedication, and hard work are the keys to success.





Which quality of your father do you admire the most?





I admire all his qualities but the unique qualities that define him are his humility and his never-ending thirst for knowledge. He retired from his job, but not from working. Until today, he continues to do consulting work, teach at MBA schools, and even write books.





What is your best memory of your father?





My father worked with the Tata Group. My best memories of my dad are the holidays we took in their many holiday homes. These homes were heritage home estates in Mahabaleshwar and Matheran, where we experienced the charms of slow vacations and impeccable hospitality. We spent many afternoons playing endless games of cards (in which he often mischievously cheated and still lost). Perhaps that’s where the idea of enjoying leisurely holidays, doing nothing in such vacation homes first came to my mind.







