What do you do when hunger strikes at 4 pm? Do you dream of mocha cakes, banana mousse, and an apple pie with a pot of hot coffee? Or would you love a golden chocolate eclair with a swirl of fresh cream? You get all these and more at the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Art in its in-house café, and what's more, you could find different desserts each time you stop by.





Check out our exclusive interview with Asia's top pastry chef, Vinesh Johny, Co-founder, Lavonne, who tells us that his dream of a baking academy began with a passion for food and a love for innovation.





Vinesh Johny





From a small space and ad-hoc batches of young chefs, Lavonne has now grown into a strong, self-sustaining, vibrant ecosystem of pastry professionals. Don't miss Vinesh's delicious story of great desserts and boundless creativity.









Rameshwari

Maybe you’ve heard of the yesteryear actor, Rameshwari Seth and even watched her blockbuster movie, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, but did you know that she is an entrepreneur now?





The talented actor has just launched an organic skin care brand called Neemli Naturals, that is both vegan and cruelty-free.





In a freewheeling interaction with Rameshwari, we get a glimpse of the world of movies in the 70s, what the heroes were like in those times and which of her films are still the closest to her heart.









Singapore





Most Indians love to travel to Singapore every year, and at last count there were 1.32 million visitors in 2018. But our travel writer informs us that this city is also on the must-visit list of destinations of most entrepreneurs.





Once you are in Singapore, she suggests that you skip all the regular tourist attractions like Universal Studios, Sentosa, and the Singapore Eye, and explore the culture and history of this beautiful island instead.





Travel with her down the ancient lanes of Tiong Bahru, savour a Pandan chiffon cake in Collyer Quay and sit back with a glass of Singapore sling at Raffles.





Read all this and more in this article that takes us through the lesser known areas of Singapore and shows us how to enjoy the city like never before.









Siddharth Sood





Have you heard of a wedding rapper? Meet Sidharth Sood, 'shaadi rapper' who holds hip-hop performances at select weddings and presents newly-weds with a personalised rap song each time.





Ever since he entered the Indian wedding scene in 2007, Sid has performed at over 500 weddings across the globe. He is a common fixture at popular wedding destinations like Goa, Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur in India and Bangkok, Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Sydney, San Francisco, Prague, and many more countries around the world.





How did he launch such an innovative career? Read this exciting story to find out.









Antriksh

If you need to understand why you can’t seem to keep resolutions, why you procrastinate so much and how you can build new habits, check out these tips from lifestyle coach, Antriksh Tatia.





The secret lies in rewiring your mind, says this young coach who helps clients reach their highest potential in life. His top tip: start small and celebrate every success!





Don't miss the rest of his advice on how to get ahead in life.









Divya Jain





Do you love Elon Musk for daring to dream of a future that just months ago seemed like science fiction? Do you think that the most overrated virtue is perfection because in our quest for the perfect moment, we often just let life pass us by?





So does Divya Jain, CEO and founder of Safeducate. In her responses to our Proust questionnaire, she speaks about her love for Iron Man as he is magnificently flawed, her passion for kickboxing and and her greatest loves and heroes.





And her motto, 'It is far better to live to your fullest potential today and now' is the best advice for those who keep putting off their biggest dreams for yet another day.








