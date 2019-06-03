Tech-enabled car wash company CleanseCar acquires Carnanny

Doorstep car cleaning company CleanseCar has acquired Carnanny, a subscription-based daily car wash and car care services, in an all-stock deal.





The acquisition will allow CleanseCar to become the only player to provide on-demand car care services in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.





CleanseCar was started by Kalyandhar Vinukonda and Pratibha Shalini in January 2018 to bridge the demand-supply gap in the on-demand car care segment using innovation and environmentally conscious processes at an affordable price.





The company has a mobile-based platform that offers doorstep services like daily car cleaning, deep cleaning, wax and shine, tyre puncture repair, tyre rotation, engine wash, leather seat polish, fender wash, regular air check, nitrogen air-check, and fuel services.









Carnanny is a daily waterless car wash service where vehicles are cleaned using Carnanny’s process involving microfiber cloths, pressure sprinklers, and wax and conditioner-based eco-friendly solutions. The company's entire team will join CleanseCar.





With this deal, CleanseCar will be able to capture the 32 societies that Carnanny has been serving in Mumbai to create a stronger base in the city.





As of now, CleanseCar provides car wash services to 10,000 cars per day in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. It says that its environment-friendly technology has helped save six million litres of water in its first 10 months of operation in Bengaluru alone.





The acquisition was mediated by CleanseCar’s investor and Carnanny’s mentor Dhianu Das, Founder, Alfa Ventures.





“This acquisition has made us the market leader in our segment and the only one to provide on-demand car care services in Mumbai. This is one more step towards our goal of streamlining the $5 billion car care industry by introducing standardisation and the use of technology,” said Kalyandhar Vinukonda, Founder, CleanseCar.





Going forward, CleanseCar plans to expand to Delhi, Pune and Hyderabad markets by the end of this year. It is also looking to acquire more firms to solidify its expansion plans. The company intends to add insurance, used car sales services to its portfolio by 2020, include Tier-II and Tier-III cities and service 4,000,000 cars by 2024.







