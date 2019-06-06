EDITIONS
Edtech unicorn BYJU'S launches Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app for kids

Created for children aged between six and eight (Classes I-III), the Disney.BYJU app offers personalised learning programmes while entertaining kids with Disney stories and characters from Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story franchises, among others.

Apurva P
6th Jun 2019
Edtech platform BYJU’S has launched the Disney-BYJU’S Early Learn app. The app is currently available in India on Google Play Store and will soon be available on the Apple App Store.


Created for children aged between six and eight (Classes I-III), it offers personalised learning programmes while entertaining them with Disney’s stories and characters from Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story franchises, among others.


The app is inbuilt with numerous animated videos, games, stories and interactive quizzes. It also has digital worksheets and parental reporting system to ensure real-time feedback.


byju's

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

Commenting on the launch, Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S, said,


“BYJU’S pedagogy and content expertise are enhanced by the compelling storytelling of Disney in this app and will give a strong head start to the way young children learn their first concepts in India.”


In the app, the kids can choose their journey of quests and practise what they have learnt through games. The app also maps each character to a particular concept, based on the character’s true nature and original story in order to make the content engaging.


“Disney stories continue to entertain and inspire kids and families in unique ways. With BYJU’S, we are excited to offer another unique way for kids in India to interact with Disney characters on a platform they value,” said Veronica Cabalina, Regional Director - Disney Publishing, APAC.


Disney-BYJU’S Early Learn app claims to offer a first-of-its-kind integration of offline to online learning experience through BYJU’S recently acquired Osmo platform.


BYJU’S last month had announced that it has tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY 18-19, and also turned profitable on a full year basis.


The unicorn in March this year had also secured Rs 214 crore funding from its existing investors - New York-headquartered equity firm General Atlantic and Chinese conglomerate Tencent - for global expansion, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).


Authors
Apurva P

