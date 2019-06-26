After Flipkart Plus, the company now launches multi-brand rewards ecosystem ‘SuperCoins’

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, Flipkart, on Wednesday announced a first-of-its-kind multi-brand rewards ecosystem, SuperCoins, which will be rolled out by early July to provide benefits to millions of its customers.

SuperCoins will work as a rewards ecosystem for not only shopping on Flipkart, but also across more than 100 partner brands including Zomato, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe and MakeMyTrip.

Speaking about the launch, Prakash Sikaria, Vice President, Growth & Monetization, at Flipkart said,

“With SuperCoins, customers will now be rewarded for doing everything they love, agnostic of which brand services they avail, and it will all be managed on one single platform. This will also greatly benefit our reward partners by not just enabling them to engage with over 160 million Flipkart customers, but also help them reap the benefits of a true multi-brand ecosystem. ”

Image : Shutterstock





In August 2018, the Walmart-owned company launched its subscription service, Flipkart Plus, to reward customers by giving them access to exclusive deals and free one-day deliveries.

In an official statement, the company said, “Flipkart Plus members will now experience a better rewards store with SuperCoins.”





Unlike credit card rewards programmes, this initiative will unlock benefits for a large set of previously under-served customers who were paying for products and services with only cash. The SuperCoins ecosystem is open to customers irrespective of the payment method they choose, the company said.





With a registered customer base of over 160 million, offering over 80 million products across 80+ categories, Flipkart is set to revolutionise the customer rewards landscape with SuperCoins.





In March this year, One97 Communications-owned Paytm also launched a premium subscription-based rewards and loyalty programme called ‘Paytm First’ for its users.

Through this programme, the company aims to offer exclusive benefits over and above the regular Paytm cashback offer, while looking to promote further usage (of its platforms) and to increase customer retention.











