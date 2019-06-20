EDITIONS
Govt may waive registration charges for electric vehicles

The proposal comes at a time when the country plans high penetration of such vehicles by 2030.

Press Trust of India
20th Jun 2019
The government on Wednesday proposed to waive registration charges for electric vehicles to boost adoption of environment-friendly vehicles.


The proposal comes at a time when the country plans high penetration of such vehicles by 2030.


Issuing the draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, the road transport and highways ministry said battery-operated vehicles "shall be exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark".


The exemption will apply to all category of vehicles, including two-wheelers.


Electric Vehicles
The ministry has issued the draft notification for amendments in CMVR where the amendments in Rule 81 are proposed for such waiver.


The amendments will be done in exercise of the powers conferred on the central government under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Comments from stakeholders have been sought in a month.


"The said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date on which the copies of this notification as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the public," the draft notification said.


The objections or suggestions that may be received from any person with respect to the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period will be considered by the central government, it said.


Last year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said a blueprint has been drawn to boost production of electric vehicles in the country and take their share to 15 per cent of total automobiles in the next five years.


It is time India should think to promote green vehicles and curb pollution, Gadkari said.


Earlier, to promote electric vehicles in India, the government had approved green licence plates bearing numbers in white fonts for private e-vehicles and yellow for taxis.


Press Trust of India

