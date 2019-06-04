EV startup Blu Smart partners with Mahindra to launch an all-electric ride-hailing service

Customers in Delhi-NCR will be able to book all-electric cab rides using Blu Smart Mobility's app, available for download on Android devices from June 18. The Delhi-based EV startup has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to fully launch its ride-hailing services in the region.





The company said that the app for iOS users will be rolled out soon.

As part of the partnership, Mahindra & Mahindra will provide its all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans to Blu Smart. Both companies have been testing waters in Delhi for the last five months.





Currently, Blu Smart will induct 70 Mahindra eVerito premium sedans in the first phase, across Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. In future, Blu Smart will add 500 Mahindra eVeritos into its all-electric ride sharing fleet by April 2020, and further expand to other cities such as Mumbai and Pune. Going ahead, the company plans to commence long-distance intercity all-electric rides.





Other than cabs, Blu Smart will also offer ride-sharing, car-sharing and shared-charging services on its app, said Punit K Goyal, Co-Founder, Blu Smart. Mahindra Electric Vehicles (EVs) will have Next Generation Mobility (NEMO) connected features that help fleet operators such as Blu Smart optimise their fleet usage.









Blu Smart has already installed 15 charging points in Delhi-NCR, and they are planning to add 50 more charging points by August 2019. This includes setting up charging points on major National Highways such as Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh, said the company in a statement. Punit added that the charging stations will be accessible to all the EV owners on chargeable basis, and are not limited to only Blu Smart partner vehicles.





Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric told that,





"Mahindra’s electric vehicles have already crossed the landmark figure of 130 million electric kilometres, which in turn has helped to save over 11,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions across the country. Today, we are proud to flag off our zero-emissions, all-electric Mahindra eVerito sedans and make them available on the Blu Smart App. This marks another big step forward in the electric mobility revolution in India.”





The development comes a day before World Environment Day, and Blu Smart said that within the first year of operations, this service has the potential to save over 2,200 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in the National Capital Region, equivalent to planting over 10,000 trees.







