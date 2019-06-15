EDITIONS
Best of Weekender – A tête-à-tête with Rajeev Siddhartha, a tribute to dads, culinary wisdom from Chef Marco Pierre White

This weekend, we discover the best places to visit in Italy, the secrets of a great chef and the qualities an entrepreneur needs most in life.

Asha Chowdary
15th Jun 2019
If you think your superhero is your dad, so do we. So, when Father’s Day rolls around on the third Sunday of June every year, most of us try to find as many ways as we can to celebrate our dads.


Did you know that Father's Day is celebrated in many different ways across the world? In Germany, for instance, men load their wagons with beer and head off into the woods. In South Africa, fathers and sons organise fishing trips and in Mexico, families get together and prepare festive meals for the father of the house.


We decided to celebrate Father’s day this year, by asking 10 well-known startup founders about their fondest memories of their dads and the best counsel they have received from them.


Check out their fascinating responses in our special Father’s Day feature this week.


Fathers Day

Celebrate your father on Father's Day


The new star on the showbiz horizon is Rajeev Siddhartha, an investment banker turned actor, who says that a series of coincidences led him to the entertainment industry.


He has been acing all his roles in the digital space, ever since his excellent performances in Romil and Jugal, Kaushiki, Four More Shots Please and ALTBalaji’s Bekaaboo, which is an adaptation of author, Novoneel Chakraborty’s book, Black Suits You.


Don’t miss our exclusive interview with the actor, where we find out all about his new role in a web series, his opinion on the rise of online platforms in the country and his journey from being a banker to becoming a famous showbiz star.



Rajeev Siddhartha

Rajeev Siddhartha


Most of us know that words like banquet, barista, bergamot and al dente have an Italian connection. But did you know that the beautiful phrase - dolce far niente' is a famous Italian phrase that means: “the joy of doing nothing.” Why not spend those fabulous days of doing nothing by planning a vacation to Italy?


From the bell tower in Piazza del Duomo in Florence to Italy’s cinema museum in Turin to an array of art from the Baroque artists in Padua, there is no end to the treasures that Italy holds.


Here is our checklist of the best places to visit in Italy. Make it your vacation destination this year and, who knows, it could be your best holiday yet.



Rome

Rome


The godfather of modern cooking, Marco Pierre White was in Bengaluru recently for the second edition of the fourth season of World On A Plate (WOAP) and we grabbed the chance to catch up with this famous British chef, restaurateur, and television personality.


During our interaction, he spoke about WOAP, his views on Indian food and the secret of good cooking. And he had some excellent advice to offer too...


“Remember that things don’t happen overnight. Greatness comes from humility and a great work ethic.”


Read all this and more in our exclusive interaction with Marco Pierre White, the culinary legend of our times.



Marco Pierre White

Marco Pierre White


Thinking can be fun, says Vinay Kanchan, the author of the book, Sportivity. In his book, he sets the stage for the uncovering of ideas, and the appreciation of creative insight by using examples from the sports arena.


This book is for leaders, entrepreneurs, managers, students, and just about everyone who loves generating interesting ideas, and enjoys the process of thinking.


Check out an excerpt from this exciting book.


Sporitivity

Thinking can be fun


If your superhero is Captain America and you love anything written by Arundhati Roy and J.K. Rowling, here’s your chance to meet a kindred spirit. Ravinder Singh, Co-Founder and COO of 1-India Family Mart handles the business planning, sales and business development for this retail brand.


Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh

Check out Ravinder Singh's responses to our Proust questionnaire where he talks about his greatest extravagances, his most treasured possessions, his favourite books and much more. And don't forget his mantra for life: ‘If you do not innovate, you will, eventually, stagnate.’

Authors
Asha Chowdary
If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading bestsellers, tracking fashion trends, and listening to music.

