Real-estate company SOBHA was recently conferred with the title of 'National Brand Leadership of Indian Retail' for the fifth consecutive year by BrandXReport 2018-19, an annual study conducted by Track2Reality.





SOBHA also bagged the first place in Brand Disruption for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, for the third time, a statement from the company said.





The company’s overall national brand score has increased to 82 out of 100 from 80.9 last year.





(Image: The Managers Job)

Moreover, the company was also named Top Brand in South India, Top Brand in Residential Space, and Top Brand in Super Luxury Segment. A sub-brand of the company, SOBHA Dream Series, bagged the title of Top Brand in Affordable Homes in a latest category.





The survey, focused on public perception, was conducted in 20 cities with a sample size of 10,000 across 10 evaluation metrics. This includes fiscal trust, project quality, industry reputation, return on investment (RoI), buyer’s endorsement, community connect and image management.





On the brand metric of zero to 10 for each metric, the company scored 8.4 for project quality and 8.2 for RoI.

The company has retained its brand leadership even when the scope of study has changed this year with a more inclusive and broad-based approach, SOBHA said in a statement to the media. One of the parameters, media perception, was changed to image management to consider online reputation and social media management for a holistic brand image.





Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Menon, Chairman of SOBHA Limited, said,





" Over the last five years, we have been continuously improving our brand leadership score and consolidating our position. It is a rare achievement that validates the strength of our processes, unique backward integration model, and unmatched execution capabilities. We appreciate the constant support and confidence of our stakeholders in helping us stay ahead in the sector. There is still a lot to do and we are committed to take fight steps in that direction."





J C Sharma, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of SOBHA Limited attributed the honours to the company’s solid foundation and resilience despite difficult situations due to liquidity issues.





Five out of top 10 national brands were from Bengaluru, according to the study.











