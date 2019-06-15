EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Shahid and Mira Kapoor invest in yoga startup SARVA; Meet women redefining AI in the Indian industry

Team YS
15th Jun 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

"Change is the only constant" - a philosophy that fits very well with software product company Kuliza Technologies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company had a profitable operation. Founded in 2006, Kuliza always built cutting-edge software technology and products for Indian startups as outsourced product development (OPD). However, the company, which built over 150 products for various companies, including the likes of Flipkart, Quikr, and Urban Ladder to name a few, always felt the need to evolve to the next level. After 10 years, Kuliza decided to get into investment mode by incurring losses and forayed into the financial services industry with a specific focus - lending.


Kuliza office

The team at Kuliza Technologies


Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira invest in yoga startup SARVA


Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have joined the bandwagon of celebrity investors to back SARVA. The yoga and wellness startup, founded by yogi-turned-entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi in 2016, already boasts an illustrious list of global investors including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and branded fitness platform Zumba.


Sarva investors


These women are redefining AI and driving change in the Indian industry


The few women who are breaking ground in this field are those who have thought out of the box, and faced diverse challenges to reach where they are today – using this cutting-edge technology in their chosen fields to make a difference.


Women in AI


This Father’s Day, we look at what startup founders learnt from their dads


For most of us, our dad was our first teacher. Whether it is to ride the cycle down the road or hold the cricket bat correctly at the society’s Sunday games, they have taught us many lessons when we were children. Some fathers have shown their kids what is important, how hard work and perseverance pay off. This Father’s Day, entrepreneurs tell us how their fathers shaped their lives and their startups. 


Father's Day


Indian startups raise $39.4M led by Tiger Global's investment in OkCredit


This week marked the arrival of monsoon. But even as farmers made merry, startup funding sputtered to below $40 million. The big announcement was global social networking giant Facebook picking up a minority stake in social commerce platform Meesho. Just like last week, this week also saw early-stage deals cornering a lion share of the total funding amount. 


Weekly Funding

Weekly Funding


Paytm launches AI-based router engine for merchants


Indian payments company Paytm announced the launch of its AI-based router engine, which will help merchants to achieve higher payment success rates. The company said that the AI-based SaaS engine sits on top of multiple payment aggregators and analyses data in real-time to route transactions dynamically to the best performing aggregator for improved success rates.


Paytm QR


This weather app that acts as a daily, pocket-sized geography lesson


Weather & Radar brings you hourly/daily/weekly/fortnightly forecasts, alerts on approaching severe weather events (like thunderstorms, cyclones, snowfall, heavy rainfall, etc.), global live weather radar maps (particularly helpful for avid travellers), air quality index, coastal water temperatures (useful if you live near the sea), sunrise/sunset timings, etc. 


Weather & Radar feature image

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Shahid and Mira Kapoor invest in yoga startup SARVA; Meet women redefining AI in the Indian industry

Latest Stories

Housing startup Placio looking to raise $15M to fund expansion

by Press Trust of India

DGT inks pact with Cisco, Accenture to train youth for digital economy

by Press Trust of India

Explore, experience, engage: what we can learn about creativity from these 15 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

WATCH: The week that was - news and trends in the startup ecosystem

by Team YS

Best of Weekender – A tête-à-tête with Rajeev Siddhartha, a tribute to dads, culinary wisdom from Chef Marco Pierre White

by Asha Chowdary

[Jobs Roundup] The growing hospitality and rental space has room for you too with openings in OYO, Zolo, Nestaway

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai