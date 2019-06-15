Shahid and Mira Kapoor invest in yoga startup SARVA; Meet women redefining AI in the Indian industry

"Change is the only constant" - a philosophy that fits very well with software product company Kuliza Technologies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company had a profitable operation. Founded in 2006, Kuliza always built cutting-edge software technology and products for Indian startups as outsourced product development (OPD). However, the company, which built over 150 products for various companies, including the likes of Flipkart, Quikr, and Urban Ladder to name a few, always felt the need to evolve to the next level. After 10 years, Kuliza decided to get into investment mode by incurring losses and forayed into the financial services industry with a specific focus - lending.





The team at Kuliza Technologies









Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have joined the bandwagon of celebrity investors to back SARVA. The yoga and wellness startup, founded by yogi-turned-entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi in 2016, already boasts an illustrious list of global investors including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and branded fitness platform Zumba.













The few women who are breaking ground in this field are those who have thought out of the box, and faced diverse challenges to reach where they are today – using this cutting-edge technology in their chosen fields to make a difference.













For most of us, our dad was our first teacher. Whether it is to ride the cycle down the road or hold the cricket bat correctly at the society’s Sunday games, they have taught us many lessons when we were children. Some fathers have shown their kids what is important, how hard work and perseverance pay off. This Father’s Day, entrepreneurs tell us how their fathers shaped their lives and their startups.













This week marked the arrival of monsoon. But even as farmers made merry, startup funding sputtered to below $40 million. The big announcement was global social networking giant Facebook picking up a minority stake in social commerce platform Meesho. Just like last week, this week also saw early-stage deals cornering a lion share of the total funding amount.





Weekly Funding









Indian payments company Paytm announced the launch of its AI-based router engine, which will help merchants to achieve higher payment success rates. The company said that the AI-based SaaS engine sits on top of multiple payment aggregators and analyses data in real-time to route transactions dynamically to the best performing aggregator for improved success rates.













Weather & Radar brings you hourly/daily/weekly/fortnightly forecasts, alerts on approaching severe weather events (like thunderstorms, cyclones, snowfall, heavy rainfall, etc.), global live weather radar maps (particularly helpful for avid travellers), air quality index, coastal water temperatures (useful if you live near the sea), sunrise/sunset timings, etc.





