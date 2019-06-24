Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Astrogate Labs, working in the satellite communication field, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Series A round from VC firm Speciale Invest. This funding development comes close on the heels of a round raised by another spacetech startup, called Bellatrix Aerospace, which is working in the field of satellite propulsion. Actor Deepika Padukone was among the investors in Bellatrix.





Founded in 2017 by two IIT alumnus and former Team Indus engineers Nitish Singh and Aditya Kedlaya, Astrogate Labs .





The Astrogate Lab team





Speaking to YourStory on the investment, Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest, said,





“With the unprecedented increase in the launch of satellites for varied use cases, there is a strong need to disrupt the way satellites communicate and break barriers to increase bandwidth and reduce costs of communication. We believe that Team Astrogate are on the path to disrupt this billion-plus market opportunity.”





He noted that this was the VC’s third investment in a spacetech startup; prior to this, Speciale had invested in Agnikul Cosmos, which builds small satellite launch vehicles, and Kawa Space, which develops and sends small satellite constellations to low earth orbit.





Astrogate Labs has many big plans up its sleeve, including a small-aperture optical ground terminal, and plans to set up a network of optical ground stations. This will simplify and reduce the cost of satellite operators.





The smallsat optical terminal developed by Astrogate Labs can provide 150 mbps link speeds with its small-aperture optical ground terminal and up to one gbps with an observatory grade telescope coupled with Astrogate’s optical modem. Smallsat operators can integrate Astrogate’s optical terminal as a COTS unit and subscribe to a ground communication plan for a full turn-key solution.





Speaking to YourStory, Astrogate Labs Founder Nitish Singh said,





“The space technology sector in India is observing an unprecedented expansion with innovators and investors alike who are convinced of the opportunity. Speciale Invest’s experience in building and supporting deep tech companies and its conviction in spacetech. will further help us as we scale and mature the technology for flight readiness.”





The startup is also looking to commercialise its terrestrial point-to-point optical terminals by the end of 2019, Nitish noted.







