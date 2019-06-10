EDITIONS
Startup

Licious opens first offline experience centre in Gurugram

Bengaluru-based online meat and seafood company Licious opened a multi-dimensional experience centre in Gurugram, which will take customers through its entire farm-to-fork journey.

Sindhu Kashyap
10th Jun 2019
9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Meat and seafood startup Licious opened its first multi-dimensional experience centre in Gurugram to recreate the ‘Licious experience’ on-ground.


“We heard from consumers in NCR the need/request for some physical manifestation as a farm-to-fork brand,” says Abhay Hanjura, Co-founder, Licious. 


The team chose Delhi-NCR because it feels that the region has a deeper penetration of semi-organised and organised meat stores, which users are used to seeing in their vicinity as compared to other locations. 


“That gave us the idea to experiment with the offline format, which we intend to replicate across all our operating markets,” says Abhay. 


Licious

Licious Display at the Gurugram Centre

Also Read

Why Bertelsmann India chose Licious to make its first investment in the fresh foods segment


The experience centre is launched with the idea of not restricting Licious to one business channel. The team adds that it is evolving into a omnichannel format to provide customers with a real touch and feel of the brand.


“We are very early on to this venture, hence have not decided on an investment commitment for the offline business. We would like to gauge consumer response and market demand, and grow accordingly,” adds Vivek Gupta, Co-founder of Licious.


The team however is looking to open seven to eight centres in the near future in their existing markets. 


What does the experience centre do? 


This 300 sq ft experience centre is nothing like a traditional meat or seafood store, designed to change the typical Indian experience of buying meat and seafood. The company claims that it is compliant with global food safety and hygiene norms.


It also houses Licious’ Meat Consultants who are equipped to take customers through the entire lifecycle of the meat, elaborate on the company's responsible and sustainable sourcing processes and answer all queries on traceability and quality of the products. 


The centre is also completely knife-free and has only pre-packed products brought directly from the production plant to ensure no compromise on quality and hygiene.


“The 'Endless Aisle' facility, also makes it the perfect confluence of the Licious' online and offline entity. Not only can the customers pick up the company's signature products from the centre, but can also place an order, which will be delivered at their doorstep within 90 mins,” says Vivek. 


Licious

Licious Meat Consultant

Also Read

ZappFresh and Licious are working on the meat of the matter - finding profitability


Revenue and growth 


Licious was founded in 2015 by Vivek and Abhay. Today, it delivers an average of 6,000 orders in a day and has an average basket size of Rs 700. It has since raised over $65 million across four funding rounds and has also opened an automated factory in Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, for its newly launched range of meat-based ready-to-eat foods. 


In the first year of their operations, Licious clocked a revenue of Rs 1.47 crore, which has since grown to Rs 180 crore at the end of FY 2019.


Speaking of the challenges of setting up an offline store and building a meat brand, Abhay says, 


“The fundamental challenge is to ensure product quality, availability and cold chain in a retail like format. For this, we have leveraged our deep understanding of consumer preferences, which we've built over the last three years.” 


Vivek adds that this now is complemented by their ability to leverage technology across cold chain and inventory management across a wide assortment of customised SKU's


“When you interact with our experience centre, you will realise that it is taking the standard of meat shopping to the next level by having a completely spotless operation devoid of knives, boards and open meat displays. The experience is delivered by onsite meat consultants who've gone through rigorous training across all aspects of meat science and customer delight by letting consumers know how Licious is a cut above the rest,” says Abhay. 


Also Read

How Licious is grabbing a big bite of the $30B Indian meat market


9+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Any time is a good time to start a company - your startup fix to the week

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Virtual book community Vowelor raises Rs 1 Cr led by an Indian FMCG player

by Sujata Sangwan

Startup Incuspaze and SIDBI collaborate on next coworking space

by Tenzin Norzom

Google earned $4.7B from news in 2018 even as media groups' income shrunk: study

by Press Trust of India

Pioneering Ventures launches $70 M ‘Rural India Impact’ fund for agriculture and food sector

by Sujata Sangwan

K-Start Challenge opened the doors for us to help more visually-impaired people through our hand-held assistive mobility device, say TorchIt founders

by Team YS

Google top tech spender on lobbying; spent $21.7M to influence lawmakers last year, says report

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai