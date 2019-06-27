EDITIONS
Why we need to look at startups like Kheyti; Unacademy raises $50M in Series D

Team YS
27th Jun 2019
Did you know that just water accounts for more than one-third of the overall input cost for a farmer in India? While the country is going facing acute water scarcity, the life of a regular farmer will become even tougher. And while the government and other stakeholders seek larger enterprises to solve the issue, some Indian startups are helping in moving the needle to address this key issue. Meet one such champion Kheyti, an agritech startup that has developed an affordable, modular greenhouse bundled with full stack services that uses 90 percent less water, while growing 7 times more food, giving farmers a steady dependable income.


kheyti


Ritesh Malik is scaling Innov8 to make it India's best coworking brand


Ritesh Malik launched Innov8 in Delhi in January 2016. From a 105-seater office space in the heart of Connaught Place to the recently launched 50,000 square foot campus in Gurugram, which is its 13th workspace, Innov8’s growth seems to be on the right track for growth. The firm is now looking to launch a centre in Hyderabad, which will be about 80,000 sqft.


Ritesh Mallik, Innov8.

Even while at medical school, Innov8 Founder Ritesh Malik developed a keen interest in entrepreneurship.


Runaya’s Annanya Agarwal on developing football at a grassroots level in India


YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma speaks to Vedanta scion Annanya Agarwal, who is Co-founder of Runaya. He talks about his startup that is implementing first-of-its-kind technology in India to manage aluminum waste in refineries. He also dreams of making football big and mainstream in India.


Vedanta Runaya Annanya Agarwal

Annanya Agarwal


Edtech startup Unacademy raises $50M Series D funding 


Edtech startup Unacademy raised $50 million in Series D funding round from Steadview Capital, Sequoia India, Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures. This funding round also saw the participation of other startup founders - Aakrit Vaish (Co-Founder & CEO, Haptik) and Sujeet Kumar (Co-Founder & CEO, Udaan). Besides, the founders of Unacademy - Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini also participated.


Unacademy founders

Unacademy Co-founders (L to R), Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Gaurav Munjal


This US IoT startup wants to first make its mark in India before anywhere else


A pure play technology startup based in New Jersey, US leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) has decided that it would focus on the India market first before entering any other. The founders of IoT startup Smartiply decided to go to a market with the most challenging conditions in terms of IoT deployment. And what could be better than India where connectivity outside of metros is still a challenge?


Smartiply CEO Kaushik

Smartiply Co-founder Kaushik Pillalamarri believes that once you solve for the India market, you are ready for the rest of the world.


How Bengaluru-based Nikhitha C is decoding space and its wonders for students


A Bengaluru-based NGO, Society for Space Education and Research Development aims to ignite interest in space among students through its interactive programmes on the subject. Co-founded by Nikhitha C in 2016, SSRED is on a mission to take space learning beyond just space.


HerStory

Nikhitha C, Founder and CEO, SSERD


Giving space isn’t enough, startups also need money: Anupam Jalote of iCreate


Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate, is leading from the front to foster innovation and enrich India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. An MBA from Purdue University, he has worked in companies like Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications. In a recent conversation with YourStory, Anupam talks about the x-factor in startups, emerging trends, and what can a startup expect from an incubator.


iCreate

Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate, believes aspiring entrepreneurs should have a clear understanding of the market and value chain.


IIT alumni's data science startup is making collaboration easy for businesses


Data science startup Jovian is building tools, workflows, and collaboration stacks to help businesses track and reproduce data science projects, and automate repetitive tasks. In this video interview with YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, the founders tell us more.


Jovian

The Founders of Jovian, Aakash NS and Siddhant Ujjain, want to make their startup the de-facto tool for the data science community.

Team YS

