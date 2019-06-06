EDITIONS
SucSEED Venture Partners invests in educational networking portal LetzConnect

SucSEED Venture Partners invests in LetzConnect whose in-built AI helps the students realize their core potential, explore real-world opportunities and enrich their career.

Press Trust of India
6th Jun 2019
SucSEED Venture Partners has invested in LetzConnect, an educational networking portal that offers 'knowledge connectivity' to students. This Pre-Series A fund-raise was also co-invested by Obopay Mobile technologies and Japanese Investor Syndicate.


Praveen Ganesh, Founder of LetzConnect Technologies said,


"Our aim is to provide academic support to students and help them improve their chance of employment by making them more employable. The first step for us is to get the student with us. Once that happens, our AI-enabled platform tries to understand a student's choice, likes and dislikes and needs, to provide him/her contents and courses accordingly."


LetzConnect is an educational networking portal that helps students enhance their knowledge base and interact effectively with their faculties and fellow students.


In addition to this, the inbuilt Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps the students realise their core potential, explore real-world opportunities, and enrich their career. The platform claims to provide the right content to the right user to enhance learnability and employability of the student.


Speaking on why SucSEED has invested in LetzConnect, Sai Sundaram, an active investor with SucSEED said, "The need of the hour is to improve the employability of our youth and leverage technology to enable them to meet both their potential and aspirations.”


Praveen further added, "SucSEED has helped LetzConnect build the network of industry experts who will be helping in building the right strategies from the market perspective. As part of the AICTE rollout, LetzConnect is presently being integrated across all technical institutions in the country. This round is very useful for the various scaling efforts and in building a sophisticated AI block within our ecosystem."


SucSEED has been primarily investing in Fintech, Edtech, Real-estate Technology, HR Tech, and Expert Network, Enterprise SAAS, Analytics space.


Vikrant Varshney, Co-founder and Managing Partner, SucSEED said,


"With LetzConnect investment, SucSEED now has a full range of investments in the education sector starting from KinderGarten to K-12 to College. This gives us unique opportunity to help fester collaborations between the start-ups like OckyPocky, XploraBox, SRJNA and LetzConnect to create a unique value proposition for the Edtech Sector."

Press Trust of India

