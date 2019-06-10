EDITIONS
Tech Mahindra, IIT Kanpur collaborate to address cybersecurity challenges

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring real-world industry exposure to students of IIT Kanpur and work closely with the institute on research projects to develop and foster an environment to deal with automation in cybersecurity

Press Trust of India
10th Jun 2019
yourstory_CyberSecurity



IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur for conducting joint research in the field of cyber security.


"Through our partnership with IIT Kanpur, we aim to collaborate and co-create superior research based solutions in cyber security," Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.


Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring real world industry exposure to students of IIT Kanpur and work closely with the institute on research projects to develop and foster an environment to deal with automation in cyber security and to enhance digital resilience of critical national infrastructure.


"With IIT Kanpur's strong footing in research capabilities and critical infrastructure, I am confident that our association with Tech Mahindra will lead to novel indigenous technology developments in Cyber Security," Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said.


Sandeep K Shukla, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, joint coordinator, C3I Center at IIT Kanpur said the cyber security is national imperative and developing indigenous tools and technologies to protect the cyber infrastructure is of extreme importance.


"We hope this joint research and development activity can become a model for academia-industry partnership in the country," Shukla said.

Authors
Press Trust of India

