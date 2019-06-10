Any time is a good time to start a company - your startup fix to the week

When should you start up to make it a guaranteed success? Should you wait for a big opportunity or something very innovative or pick on trend? Well, it's none of them and all of them. Basically, it's when you've got the conviction on an idea. You can certainly encash on market, trends, and opportunities later on.





Since its launch in 2017, Fantasy sports platform HalaPlay has conducted more than 5,000 fantasy matches in sports such as cricket, football, and kabaddi, offering leagues from across the world. And now, this BITS Pilani alumni's startup is all set to cash in on ICC World Cup 2019.









Startup stories to kickstart your week





How this startup changed the condiment game with its organic spreads





If it’s healthy, it’s not affordable. If it’s affordable, it’s not nutritious. If it’s nutritious, it’s not tasty. Well, someone thought of solving this. Bengaluru-based startup Jus’ Amazin is upping the ‘nutrition’ game with organic, vegan, and allergy-friendly nut and seed butters.









WATCH: This IIM Bangalore-incubated HR tech startup helps companies hire candidates according to soft skills





With its talent management tool, Bengaluru-based startup nTalents helps candidates navigate job-specific scenarios in a gamified environment and explain or demonstrate what they would do in those circumstances. YourStory recently sat down with the Co-founders to know more.













How this Chandigarh-based firm knocks the socks off entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal and the sheikhs of Dubai





What if the dark and dapper suits attire had a dash of colour, courtesy some cool and vibrant socks? Say no more. SocksBakery is there to the rescue. It's a direct-to-consumer fashion brand that makes premium-quality designer socks for men. Available online, the socks startup offers regular, luxury, and theme-based socks.





The founding team at SocksBakery wanted to address the much neglected socks category in men's apparel.





How this Delhi-based startup wants to save the environment with lab-grown chicken





Founded by Kartik Dixit, Dr Pawan Dhar, and Dr Siddharth Manvati, Clearmeat is India’s first clean chicken meat startup. It uses chicken cells to artificially produce meat in an attempt to help end animal agriculture in India.













With these startups, the innovation sun shines on Odisha too





Odisha, boasting of architectural wonders like the Konark Sun Temple, is also getting a name for its startups, which are helping the State attract talent and investment. Here are some startups from the State you should know about.









How this startup turned a Rs 7 lakh investment into a Rs 1 Cr turnover





Pune-based bootstrapped co-working space The Daftar was started with an initial investment of Rs 7 lakh. Three years later, the startup, which now has three centres, has notched up Rs 1 crore turnover and is looking to scale.









