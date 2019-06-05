EDITIONS
Startup

[Startup Bharat] How this Chandigarh-based firm knocks the socks off entrepreneur Mukesh Bansal and the sheikhs of Dubai

Chandigarh-based SocksBakery is a direct-to-consumer fashion brand that makes premium-quality designer socks for men. Available online, the socks startup offers regular, luxury and theme-based socks.

Sindhu Kashyap
6th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The sharply dressed men of Wall Street in their dark and dapper suits grabbed Pritika Mehta’s attention during her one year in the US. They also got her thinking. What if the attire had a dash of colour, courtesy some cool and vibrant socks? 


That one thought led Pritika, a postgraduate in artificial intelligence from State University of New York, to launch SocksBakery in 2018. Earlier, she had worked for the likes of Bank of America in Manhattan, and Tripadvisor in Boston. She was also involved with the Global Shapers community of World Economic Forum and TEDx talks. 


But the zest to do something of her own led her to quit her high-paying job in the US and move back to Chandigarh. “In that one year, I travelled to 12 countries, started KiddyCoders (an initiative to teach coding to young kids), curated a conference - TEDxChandigarh, worked with Queen Elizabeth Young Leaders, and consulted for tech startups in Silicon Valley,” Pritika says. 


Startup Bharat: SocksBakery

The founding team at SocksBakery wanted to address the much neglected socks category in men's apparel.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] NaMo or RaGa? As India votes, Chandigarh-based BePolitical lets you wear your ...

Pulling up her socks 


Soon, Pritika began to focus on her idea of a “socks startup”. Research showed her that socks were the most neglected category by brands. According to her, over 91 percent of men say they want better socks, yet they aren’t able to find the right pair


“When I thought of SocksBakery, ML Jethi and Yatin Jethi were the first people who came to my mind. The father-son duo, who happen to be family friends, bring decades of experience in apparel manufacturing, R&D, and operations. In fact, ML Jethi is 67 years old; he quit his banker job to start his own venture at the age of 55,” Pritika says. 


Tying up with ML Jethi and Yatin helped Pritika build vendor relationships, where they could outsource manufacturing. The team buys their own yarn, which they were able to source thanks to earlier connections. 


She also roped in Simarpreet Singh, a friend from her under-graduation days, who had founded media-tech company Mindbatteries. Simarpreet is the fourth co-founder at SocksBakery. 


Putting style at men’s feet


Cut to seven months down the line. SocksBakery is a direct-to-consumer fashion brand, which makes premium-quality, designer socks for men. 


The team currently makes luxury socks, theme-based socks, and regular socks. They also create gift boxes based on individual personalities. For example, the Luxury Collection is for people who prefer subtle colours, the Power Collection is for CEOs, and the Explorer Collection is loved by travellers. Popular designs include the Silicon Valley edition, Steve Jobs edition, London edition, and the Vikings edition


Socks can be ordered on the startup’s website, WhatsApp number, or Instagram page. A pair of regular socks is priced at Rs 299; the gift boxes go up to Rs 10,000


Startup Bharat: SocksBakery

Say it with socks: A gift box by SocksBakery can go up to Rs 10,000.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] How Brand Balance is bringing digital marketing options to smaller cities and ...


“People can buy single pairs as well as gift boxes. There is no minimum order, and shipping is free across India. You can also request handwritten customised notes if you’re gifting. We also offer one-day delivery and other customisations,” Pritika says. 


While the team refused to share the revenue details, they claim to see a 40 percent month-on-month growth and close to 70 percent repeat customer base


“Our clientele is diverse and includes top CEOs (Mukesh Bansal, Nikhil Kamath, Amit Chaudhary), sheikhs in Dubai, consultants, IT professionals, doctors, lawyers, and even men from Tier II and III cities of India. On an average, every person who buys our socks recommends us to at least four people,” Pritika says. 


Sock talk


According to the Indian Retailer, the socks market is estimated to be valued between Rs 900 crore and Rs 1,000 crore. It is believed to contribute four percent of the innerwear market


SocksBakery competes mainly with Swedish brand Happy Socks, and Mustang Socks, the largest socks manufacturer in the country (selling over a million pairs a month). However, the biggest differentiator for SocksBakery is that it works on an online model and focuses on direct consumer reach and customisation. 


Pritika says socks may seem a simple piece of apparel but are complex to make. 


“From choice of yarn and designs to machinery and craftsmanship, you need to get everything right on the supply chain side. It is expensive to try to build a socks company, and that’s why you don’t see a lot of companies doing this. The reason we’ve been able to innovate in this industry is because our team has decades of experience in varied domains and deep relationships with vendors,” she says. 


SocksBakery has been shipping globally since day one and aims to become the “Nike for socks”.


“We are also looking to launch into other verticals of men’s fashion after we see significant growth and traction in socks,” Pritika says.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] Are investors finally backing startups in smaller cities and towns?



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

Latest Stories

Amazon says drones will be making deliveries in 'months'

by Press Trust of India

Why OYO is transitioning from hospitality to co-living; The self-taught baker who makes Rs 1 Cr revenue every year

by Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Do you have a penchant for style? Make it your career with these openings in fashion and beauty ecommerce startups

by Tenzin Norzom

How a medical emergency led to the launch of India’s second largest ambulance response service

by Sindhu Kashyap

From planning to sell samosas in Bengaluru to launching a global deep tech startup, here’s the story of these IIT and BITS alumni

by Ramarko Sengupta

WATCH: How SaaS startup SpaceBasic is improving the hostel experience, one sign-up at a time

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi