EDITIONS
Tech

25 M Android devices infected with 'Agent Smith' malware, says Check Point Research

Check Point said it has worked closely with Google and at the time of publishing of the report, no malicious apps remain on the Play Store.

Press Trust of India
11th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Android App Development


A mobile malware named 'Agent Smith', which replaces installed apps with malicious versions without user's knowledge, has infected 25 million Android devices globally, including 15 million in India, claimed Check Point Research.


Check Point Research is the threat intelligence arm of cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software.


"Check Point Research has discovered a new variant of mobile malware that has quietly infected around 25 million devices, including 15 million mobile devices in India," it said in a statement.


Check Point said it has worked closely with Google and at the time of publishing of the report, no malicious apps remain on the Play Store.


Disguised as a Google-related application, the malware exploits known Android vulnerabilities and automatically replaces installed apps with malicious versions without users' knowledge or interaction, it added.


It said the malware mostly targeted Hindi, Arabic, Russian, Indonesian speaking users.


"So far, the primary victims are based in India though other Asian countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been impacted. There has also been a noticeable number of infected devices in the UK, Australia and the US," it added.


Check Point claimed that the malware - dubbed Agent Smith - currently uses its broad access to the devices' resources to show fraudulent ads for financial gain.


It warned that the malware could easily be used for "far more intrusive and harmful purposes such as banking credential theft and eavesdropping".


"The malware attacks user-installed applications silently, making it challenging for common Android users to combat such threats on their own," Jonathan Shimonovich, Head of Mobile Threat Detection Research at Check Point Software Technologies, said.


Users should only download apps from trusted app stores to mitigate the risk of infection as third-party app stores often lack the security measures required to block adware loaded apps, he suggested.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Newer Android phones to get Google Assistant, and here's how it’s different from Google Now



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: Hits and misses from the startup and VC perspectives

by Ashish Fafadia

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup Moglix raises $60M in Series D led by Tiger, Sequoia, and Composite Capital

by Sujata Sangwan

Jio retains lead over older telcos in AGR for March quarter: TRAI data

by Press Trust of India

Entrepreneurs discover how branding helped businesses like Specsmakers and Basics in their scaling up journey at Branding Masterclass by YourStory and EDII

by Team YS

I tried looking for a job on Indeed, which claims to be the World’s #1 job site, and here’s my experience

by Team YS

We must rethink the VC model and stay invested for the long run, says Sarath Naru of Ventureast

by Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur