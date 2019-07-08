EDITIONS
LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India

Ashutosh will join the senior management team and continue to lead Linkedin’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for APAC and China.

Tenzin Norzom
8th Jul 2019
LinkedIn on Monday announced it has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as the Country Manager at LinkedIn India, replacing Mahesh Narayanan, who held the position from January to June this year.


Ashutosh will assume his new role from September 2, 2019. He will also be a part of the senior management team and report to Olivier Legrand, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region.


Apart from that, he will continue to lead LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for APAC and China.


LinkedIn

Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager of LinkedIn India


Commenting on the appointment, Oliver Legrand, said,


“I am confident that Ashutosh’s strong understanding of the company’s business, his seasoned leadership experience, and deep market experience will drive forward the right strategic plans for India. As a sophisticated sales leader who has worked across regions, Ashutosh is highly skilled at building businesses at scale and evangelising the value of LinkedIn to members and customers.”


Ashutosh first joined LinkedIn in 2013 and led LMS in India. He then moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS’s Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China.


He has over two decades of experience in IT and Software Services industries across firms including Google, Cognizant, and Infosys.


Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh said that India is a strategic market for the company and the dynamic jobs market is an opportunity for LinkedIn to add value to the members and customers.


“I also look forward to forging deeper government relationships to inform policy-making with actionable data on jobs and skills, and make LinkedIn an integral part of the national agenda. I am excited and humbled to take on the role of Country Manager to drive LinkedIn India into its new decade,” he added.


LinkedIn has a global professional network of over 630 million members and more than 57 million members in India.


In an official statement, LinkedIn stated that the company’s vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Authors
Tenzin Norzom

