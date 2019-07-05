Bounce is revving up to disrupt India’s mobility landscape and wants you along for the ride at Bounce Hack 1.0





Bounce is India’s first two-wheeler self-ride rental service. Since it rode onto India’s roads in 2016, the company has been disrupting the mobility services sector and bridging the first mile and last mile connectivity gap with its fully serviced fleet of over 5,000 keyless scooters, clocking over 30,000 rides daily. Their services can be accessed round-the-clock, at extremely affordable rates in Bengaluru.





Revving up for more





Bounce recently raised $ 72 million in Series C funding led by Eduardo Saverin's B Capital, and Falcon Edge, and is also strongly backed by existing investors such as Sequoia Capital, IDG, Omidyar Network, and Accel Partners.









Watch the full interview of Bounce Co-founder Vivekananda HR by YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma





Riding the EV wave





In addition to scooters and motorcycles, Bounce has also ventured into other forms of personal transport. In the future, the founders want to convert their entire fleet into electric vehicles and are in active talks with partners in China and Taiwan to source such products.





Bounce's current bike-rental pricing -- starting at Rs 5 per kilometer and Rs 0.5 per minute -- makes it one of the most cost-effective commute options for users - even cheaper than traveling in an autorickshaw. The use of electric vehicles (EVs) significantly reduces the overall cost to Rs 3 per kilometer. It’s the opportunity to positively impact lives that fuels Bounce to pursue further innovation.





Announcing Bounce Hack 1.0





With an aim to scale up rapidly and commence pan -India operations, Bounce is looking for a distinct league of problem solvers keen on alleviating the pain points in the mobility space. In light of this, Bounce is conducting Bounce Hack 1.0 in association with HackerEarth to spot those out-of-the-box thinkers and problem solvers and solve for the world’s mobility challenges at scale. The hackathon will take place in two phases: the ideation phase followed by the onsite hackathon, with an elimination round in each.​ The themes include:





Open innovation





Traffic management





First mile and Last mile connectivity and ease of travelling





Bridging the gap between the demand and supply for smart urban mobility and





Data science and mobility









7 reasons to join Bounce Hack 1.0





1. Your idea could help solve India’s mobility issues: The hackathon will put you at the heart of all the action to innovate solutions with the potential to impact billions of lives.





2. You could acquire industry skills from an industry leader: Being a part of the hackathon would mean that you get to work closely with the Bounce tech and product teams that are driving these cutting-edge innovations and learn first-hand from them. The Bounce engineering team will be at hand to mentor you and help polish your solution during the course of the hackathon.





3. You will learn how to work efficiently: A hackathon at this scale will offer you huge learning potential and teach you effective collaboration. It will teach you to find ways to work quickly, with more precision.





4. You will have a great opportunity for peer networking: Bounce Hack 1.0 will put you in a league of extraordinary engineers and mentors from the ecosystem and teams from Bounce.





5. Your years of experience don’t matter: If you don’t have much work experience in your CV, or projects on your portfolio, participating in this hackathon will help you stand out from the competition. It will also demonstrate that you are truly passionate about innovating.





6. You could win 3,50,000 in cash prizes and cool merch: To sweeten the deal, Bounce is offering Rs 3,50,000 in prizes for the hackathon. The first prize winners get to walk away with Rs 1,50,000 in cash, while the second prize winners get Rs 1,00,000 in cash. There’s also a prize of Rs 15,000 for ‘Best Idea.’ There are also 20 consolation prizes and exciting goodies for all shortlisted teams at the offline hackathon. Finally, all the winners also get exciting Bounce-branded merchandise.





7. You could discover a lucrative career opportunity: Finalists will get the opportunity to showcase and discuss their solution with the judges of Bounce Hack 1.0. The hackathon will also open doors for recruitment interviews and might even lead to exciting job opportunities at Bounce for finalists.





On your marks. Get set. Apply!





Hurry, the ideation phase ends on July 21, 2019, at 11:55 PM IST. To participate, and for more information on Bounce Hack 1.0, click here.