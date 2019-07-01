EDITIONS
App

ByteDance-owned Helo expects 100M users by end of 2019

Chinese firm Bytedance has been focussing on promoting content creators, which led to growth in monthly active users (MAU) of Helo.

Press Trust of India
1st Jul 2019
8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Social media app Helo expects to double monthly active user to 100 million by the end of this year, mainly on the back of increased focus over content creation on its platform.


"We have completed one year of our operations in India. We were 25 million in 2018 and in first two quarter our monthly active users (MAU) have grown by 100 percent to 50 million in first half of 2019. By end of this year, we expect to reach 100 million MAU," Helo, Head of Content Operations, Shyamanga Barooah told PTI.


He said the company has been focussing on promoting content creators, which led to growth in MAU of Helo - owned by Chinese firm Bytedance that operates popular video app TikTok.


Barooah said that with a focus on Indian users, the company has started connecting non-resident India in more than 13 countries including the US, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh.


App users
Also Read

After TikTok, ByteDance-owned Helo removes 1.6 lakh accounts for violating guidelines


"Now, we want to grow our platform by 300 percent across all parameters by end of 2019 compared to our business in 2018. It will be features, partners, etc, and not just in terms of user base," he said.


Helo has appointed a grievance officer to meet the requirement of Indian government and increasing partners with moderators to check fake information on it platform.


"Between April and June, we pulled out five million posts and about 1,60,000 account that violated our community guidelines. We rolled out our platform in other markets couple of months back so the majority of them (post and accounts) have to be from India," Raj Mishra, head of creator strategy and growth, Helo, said.


He said that the company's focus is to encourage content development for which monetisation also will start in some time.


"We have launched the Helo Power Program with focus on content creators across regional languages in India. This was one of the many efforts, which pushed user growth. We are building and launching tools to give full analytics of content," Mishra said.


Also Read

India plans to regulate popular Chinese apps TikTok, Helo, LIKE, others


8+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

SonyLIV launches AR-enabled gaming platform, targets 50M users in growing OTT market

by Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Speech recognition startup Uniphore Software Systems raises $38M led by March Capital Partners

by Sujata Sangwan

Total UPI transactions rise to 754.5M in June, value transacted on the network falls

by Tarush Bhalla

[YS Exclusive] Oprah Winfrey discovers Indian tea via Amazon India’s global seller programme

by Shradha Sharma

Global job search giant: Indeed is changing the way Indians find work!

by Diya Koshy George

PayU India MD Jitendra Gupta quits; likely to start new venture in fintech

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi