EDITIONS
Government

Economic growth high on govt's agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman

The economy has achieved high growth that averaged 7.5 percent in the last five years (2014-15 to 2018-19) amid significant improvements in macro-economic stability, added Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Press Trust of India
2nd Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said economic growth is high on the agenda of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government and various steps are being taken to accelerate the GDP.


India's GDP hit a five-year low of 6.8 percent and moderation in growth momentum in 2018-19, primarily on account of lower growth in agriculture, trade, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting, she said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.


"Economic growth is high on the agenda of the Government. Various reforms are being undertaken by the Government in many spheres to improve GDP growth," she said.


The key reforms in Government's new term include expansion to all farmers the cash transfer scheme PM-Kisan providing an income support of Rs 6,000 per year, which was earlier limited to farmers with a landholding of fewer than 2 hectares, she said.


Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Here's what the MSME ecosystem expects from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget


Along with this, she said, the Government has also launched a voluntary pension scheme for small and marginal farmers and small shopkeepers or retail traders.


Further to give focussed attention to issues of growth, the Government has constituted a five-member cabinet committee on investment and growth chaired by the Prime Minister, she said.


Earlier, measures taken by the Government for growth promotion included historic support and outreach programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, expansion and facilitation of MSMEs across the country, liberalisation of FDI policy and introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, she said.


Replying to another question, Sitharaman said the demonetisation of bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination resulted in significant positive impact.


"Since illegally held cash forms the major chunk of terrorist funding, after the demonetisation, most of the cash held with the terrorists turned worthless. Demonetisation led to instant extinguishment of high quality fake Indian currency notes," she said.


She emphasised that significant growth has been observed in digital transactions in the country post demonetisation.


"Growth of digital transactions, in terms of value, has increased to 188.07 lakh crore in September 2018, from 112.27 lakh crore in November 2016. Digital transactions, in terms of volume, has increased to 241.88 crore in September 2018," she said.


Short-term costs of demonetisation were in the form of inconvenience and hardship, especially to those in the informal and cash-intensive sectors of the economy but that was taken care of very soon, she said, adding, demonetisation also resulted in better tax compliance, greater tax revenues, more formalisation of the economy and higher digital transactions.


The economy has achieved high growth that averaged 7.5 percent in the last five years (2014-15 to 2018-19) amidst significant improvements in macro-economic stability, she added.


Also Read

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Job Creation Can be Managed by Private Sector

by Kartik Agarwal

[Funding alert] Degreed raises $75M in equity and venture debt funding from Owl Ventures, Alliance Bernstein, others

by Vishal Krishna

Automation is crucial to boost human effort in digital workplaces: David Gurlé at Symphony Innovate Asia 2019

by Aniket Reddy

Hyderabad airport launches face recognition system for entry

by Press Trust of India

These fintech entrepreneurs are helping create awareness on financial products and minimising risks and fraud

by Jerlin Justus

Warren Buffett to donate $3.6B to charity, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi