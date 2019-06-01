Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. This will be first full Budget of Modi 2.0 government.





In view of the general elections, the interim Budget for the current fiscal was presented by the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.





Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, Government of India





The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its first meeting has approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday, June 17, 2019 and subject to the exigencies of Government Business, the session will conclude on Friday, July 26, 2019, an official statement said.





The Rajya Sabha will be convened on Thursday, June 20, 2019 and subject to exigencies of government business, the session will conclude on Friday, July 26, 2019, it said.





The Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11.00 am and after presentation/laying of the Budget, the respective Houses will be adjourned for the day, it said.





Besides, the election of speaker will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, it said.





The President will be requested to address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution, it said.





Sitharaman will be the first Indian woman to hold the portfolio of Finance Minister. Earlier, in 1970-71, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, had held the post briefly but as an additional charge.





Nirmala Sitharaman has taken over the position from Arun Jaitley, who opted out of the government due to health reasons, and had conveyed the same on social media, and shared a copy of the letter with PM Modi.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in on Thursday by President Ram Nath Kovind.





Amit Shah has been given the charge of Home Ministry, Rajnath Singh is the new Defence Minister, and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar has got the External Affairs ministry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.







