EDITIONS
Tech

First look at Elon Musk’s Neuralink revealed: Watch how brain-computer wiring will work live

Once greenlit, the Brain Control Interface would be able to treat a whole range of brain-related disorders and ultimately mitigate the “existential threat of AI".

Sutrishna Ghosh
17th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In a presentation, appearing straight out of a Black Mirror episode, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the first look at what’s is going to be his ambitious brain control interface system.


Designed by Neuranlink, a company founded by Musk in 2017, this brain control interface is ultimately aimed at connecting “humans and computers” to “understand and treat brain disorders, preserve and enhance one’s own brain, and create a well-aligned future”.


All of these with the help of a chip, implanted right in the human skull. Watch the presentation live here, as Musk gives a lowdown of everything that Neuralink plans to achieve in the near future.




Also Read

'Is this real?' Elon Musk unveils 60 ready-to-launch internet satellites and Twitter is blown a...

From self-driving electric cars to tunnel-digging machines, rocket launchers, and even flame throwers, so far, all of Musk’s innovations have been out of the box, with an unmistakable futuristic vision. The unveiling of his secret startup, Neuralink was no different.


Subjected to approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration, Musk said once his Brain Control Interface (BCIs) is greenlit, it would be able to read and write vast amounts of information, treat a whole range of brain-related disorders, and ultimately be able to mitigate the “existential threat of AI.”


The Tesla CEO has been quite vocal when it comes to imminent threats posed by artificial intelligence. He has called AI far more dangerous than the “nukes” and in the recent past has even doubled down on his dire warnings to the AI experts.


“The biggest issue I see with so-called AI experts is that they think they know more than they do, and they think they are smarter than they actually are. This tends to plague smart people,” he had said.


elon musk

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise then that Musk’s ambitious Neuralink venture has kept “mitigation” of threats posed by AI at the centre of all activity.


However, as Musk has pointed out time and again, the Brain Computer Interface is in a nascent phase and will take time before a human-machine alignment is actually materialised. And before Musk’s company could actually surgically insert implants in the human brain.


It’s a lot of food for thought until then, for sure.  

Also Read

'What a time to be alive': Stunning images from Elon Musk's Starlink satellite launch flood Twi...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

Govt invites proposals for deployment of EV charging infra under FAME-II

by Press Trust of India

Sanjay Mehta's iSAFE fund 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 startups in 12 months

by Vishal Krishna

How startups can help India make the switch to clean energy in the next 10 years

by Vishal Krishna

With a fund of Rs 1 Cr, non-profit Agami creates a data hub for law and justice

by Sujata Sangwan

These ex-Yahoo executives want to shape the future of business travel with expense management startup Travelstop

by Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon enters Indian edtech; Aishwarya Rai turns investor

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore