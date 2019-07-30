A
Funding

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Aye Finance raises Rs 55 Cr debt funding from DCB Bank

The company will use these funds to grow its loan book and offer affordable and customised credit solutions to the credit starved micro-enterprises in India.

Press Trust of India
30th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Financial technology startup Aye Finance on Tuesday said it has raised a debt funding of Rs 55 crore from DCB Bank to grow its loan book and credit solutions.


The company will use these funds to grow its loan book and offer affordable and customised credit solutions to the credit starved micro-enterprises in India.


Aye Finance has disbursed over Rs 2,000 crore loan in five years to over 1,25,000 under-served and under-banked grass root businesses. Its assets under management currently stand at Rs 1,200 crore.


Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance said,


"The support we receive from our debt partners allows us to continue on our mission of providing inclusive finance to the micro-enterprise sector and power their growth. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with DCB Bank."


Aye Finance

The team at AYE Finance

Also Read

Aye Finance raises $10 M debt funding from responsAbility, Northern Arc


Aye Finance is equity funded by CapitalG, SAIF Partners, Falcon Edge, Accion, LGT, and MAJ Invest. The company has raised over Rs 480 crore in equity and approximately Rs 1,100 crore through a variety of debt instruments since its inception.


Founded by Sanjay Sharma and Vikram Jetley in 2014, the company secured Rs 233.62 crore in a Series D equity round led by New York-based investment firm Falcon Edge Capital, in March 2019.


The Gurugram-based digital lender had received Rs 147 crore ($21.5 million) as a part of its Series C equity investment from CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), in June last year.


The deal was syndicated by Vivriti Capital, Aye Finance said in a statement.


Recently, debt-financing startup that facilitates SME lending, Indifi Technologies (also from Gurugram), raised Rs 145 crore in Series C funding.


Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal also made a debt investment of Rs 50 crore in Mumbai-based digital lending platform Kissht through his second venture BAC Acquisitions, last week. According to a company spokesperson, Kissht is looking to close a Series D round worth Rs 350 crores in the coming months.


Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zeta raises Series C investment from Sodexo at $300M valuation


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

No more painful biopsies: this Hyderabad startup is promising non-invasive, early cancer detection with a simple blood test

by Shradha Sharma

Elevate 2019: Startups in biotech are coming from beyond Bengaluru, says Gaurav Gupta

by Sameer Ranjan

Elevate 2019: Entrepreneurs discuss if gender plays a role in the startup ecosystem

by Sameer Ranjan

TikTok owner ByteDance to develop its own smartphone

by Tenzin Norzom

MobiKwik and Hip Bar slammed with penalty worth Rs 26 lakh from RBI

by Team YS

Elevate 2019: Companies are always bought, not sold, says Vikraman Venu, CEO of IKP

by Apurva P

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi