A
FoodTech

Zomato now delivers food in 500 cities in India, adding four cities daily

Founder Deepinder Goyal also highlighted that Zomato metrics have disproven the commonly held belief that India’s economy is driven by Tier-I and II cities only.

Rashi Varshney
31st Jul 2019
Foodtech unicorn Zomato announced that its food delivery service is now available in 500 cities across India. In a blogpost, Founder Deepinder Goyal said that at the beginning of June this year, users in over 300 cities in India could order food through Zomato.


"Back then, we were under the assumption that we’ll reach the 500 milestone by the end of August, if not September. Turns out our food delivery services are growing faster than ever before. And we are already in 500 cities," he added.


Deepinder also highlighted that all the Zomato's metrics (orders per thousand, value per order) have proven the commonly held belief that India’s economy is driven by Tier-I and II cities only, wrong.


"The top 15 cities including (including Tier-II) contributed 100 percent of our delivery business 12 months ago. While the growth in those cities has doubled in 12 months, Tier III and IV cities now contribute 40 percent of our business," he added.


zomato
Zomato is aggressively launching across Tier-III and Tier-IV areas for wider reach and scale. Some of the latest additions are in geographies such as, Alappuzha and Malappuram (Kerala), Pushkar (Rajasthan), Ankleshwar and Mehsana (Gujarat), Kanyakumari, Kodaikanal and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Itarsi and Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh), Fazilka and Nawanshahr (Punjab), Vrindavan and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Silvassa (Daman), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Daltonganj (Jharkhand), Pataudi (Haryana), Osmanabad and Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) and Shillong (Meghalaya) – among others on the map.


Deepinder revealed that in the last month, the company launched its ordering businesses in 120 cities.


"We are able to maintain this momentum thanks to our data-driven strategy of reaching out to places that show potential and come true on our set criteria," he said.


The Zomato chief goes on to write that that the enthusiasm from the restaurant industry and users from the lesser-known cities have been nothing less than an enormous boost to Zomato's strategy of reaching out with its vision of ‘better food for more people’.


For instance, Giridih in Jharkhand, with a population of 144,000 clocked over 1,000 orders on the very first day of its launch and has continued the rhythm since. In Fazilka (Punjab), with a population of 76,492, each restaurant onboard is averaging 40 orders a day.


A user in Nagaur (Rajasthan), with a population of 1.3 lakh, ordered food worth Rs 6,995 – registering the highest order value from a Tier-IV city.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Rashi Varshney
