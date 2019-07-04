EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] MakeMyTrip raises additional Rs 34.6 Cr from its parent company in Mauritius

The Nasdaq-listed company has issued 4,95,500 equity shares to its holding company at a price of Rs 690 per share.

Sujata Sangwan
4th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Gurugram-based MakeMyTrip received an additional Rs 34.68 crore from its Mauritius-based holding entity, according to the RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


The Nasdaq-listed company has issued 4,95,500 equity shares to its holding company at a price of Rs 690 per share. 


Earlier this year, in April, the travel booking company had received Rs 100 crore from its parent. In the same month, it had also acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-based Quest2Travel India Private Limited (Q2T), to bolster its position in the corporate travel space. 


Commenting on the investment, Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited, said: 


“We have historically focused on providing travel solutions for retail customers, and with this investment, we are making a decisive foray into providing travel solutions for corporate customers as well.”


deep-kalra-founder-and-ceo-makemytrip

Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip

Also Read

Delhi-based online travel company EaseMyTrip expands its footprint in UK market


MakeMyTrip recorded gross bookings of over $1.4 billion in the first quarter of this year.


Last month, the company also partnered with a Mumbai-based fintech company ePayLater to provide credit services for travel bookings. As part of the partnership, ePayLater’s ‘Book Now, Pay Later' service will be made available to customers purchasing flight, bus, and train tickets on MakeMyTrip. This will allow customers to book travel without making a payment while availing the benefits of interest-free credit for a period of 14 days from the date of the ticket purchase.


Apart from operating its own platform, MakeMyTrip also operates brands including Goibibo and redBus. Through these platforms, MMT allows users to book air, bus, train tickets, hotels and alternative accommodations bookings in India as well as overseas. 


According to the company, it provides its customers with access to over 61,500 domestic accommodation properties in India, and more than 500,000 properties outside of India. 


Last September, the Mauritius-based parent had also pumped in Rs 69 crore into its Indian arm.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

Chinese travel services provider Ctrip to acquire Naspers’ entire stake in MakeMyTrip


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

E-pharma wants a budget with reforms that keeps up with innovation

by Pradeep Dadha

India ranked third in global startup index, says Economic Survey

by Thimmaya Poojary

Qualcomm India and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) sign agreement to support startups

by Tenzin Norzom

Reliance Jio rolls out digital literacy initiative for first-time internet users

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Artha Venture Fund leads investment of Rs 3.5 Cr in foodtech startup Daalchini

by Apurva P

[Funding alert] Healthtech platform MedTrail raises Rs 6.37 Cr from Strive, LetsVenture, others

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi