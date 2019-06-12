Delhi-based an online travel company, EaseMyTrip, on Wednesday announced it has expanded its footprint into the UK Market. The company has now set up a new office via the subsidiary company of EaseMyTrip – EaseMyTrip UK Pvt Ltd at London in UK.

Commenting on the development, Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder & CEO of EaseMyTrip said,





“UK is the sixth most popular tourist destination in the world, with more than 40 million people visiting the country in 2018. We foresee immense potential in this country for travel & tourism sector which will thus boost our business."









Nishant added, "Our subsidiary company EaseMyTrip UK Pvt Ltd in UK is focused on providing the best travel experience to our customers. Furthermore, we can also customize travel itineraries for UK by analysing the budget and requirements of our clients.”





EMT, which has a strong footprint in the Indian market, registered a turnover of Rs 1956 crore in FY 2017-18 with the total ticket sales exceeding to more than 50 percent in FY 2018-19 and a customer base of more than 8 million.

Along with air products, the company is also strengthening its position with non-air products like hotels, bus and train booking. It recently introduced IRCTC Train Tickets on its platform. Also, the firm tied up with China’s VariFlight for real-time GPS tracking of flights to ensure technologically advanced services to its customers thus enhancing the user experience.





Founded in May 2008 by Rikant Pitti & Nishant Pitti, EaseMyTrip claims to have a strong network of 42,000 registered agent partners.

According to media reports, the travel booking site is also planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offer. Its competitor MakeMyTrip was listed on the Nasdaq in 2010 after a $70 million IPO.





In April, MakeMyTrip had acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-based Quest2Travel India Private Limited (Q2T), to bolster its position in the corporate travel space. Also in the same month, the company filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) that it received Rs 103 crore from its holding entity in Mauritius SGG Holdings.







