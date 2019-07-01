EDITIONS
Tech

Google lifts Android ban on Huawei following Trump's statement at G20

At the G20 summit over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that American companies can do business with Huawei again, effectively lifting the trade ban it had issued on the Chinese firm a month ago.

Sohini Mitter
1st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

After more than a month of uncertainty over Huawei's relationship with US tech companies, including Google, the Chinese smartphone-maker has got a reprieve.


At the G20 summit over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that American companies can do business with Huawei again, effectively lifting the trade ban it had issued on the Chinese firm a month ago.


Huawei

In a knee-jerk reaction to the 'blacklist' order from the US Department of Commerce, Google went on to revoke Huawei's Android licence. Soon after, other tech companies including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom also severed ties with Huawei, and stopped supplying components.


It was estimated that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor would have lost as much as $30 billion over the next two years if the ban had not been reversed.


Speaking at the G20 summit on Saturday, Trump said, "US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei. We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it."


Also Read

Why the smartphone world needs Huawei and the US ban is worrisome


Less than 24 hours after his statement, Google agreed to continue licensing Android to Huawei.


This means Huawei handsets no longer run the risk of losing access to Play Store as well as Google's entire suite of apps: Chrome, Gmail, Search, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Play Music, Play Books, Play Movies, and more.


Incidentally, following the uncertainty over Android licensing, Huawei was said to be working on its own operating system, which could be ready for launch in 2020. The company had even trademarked a few names for the new OS with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.


Huawei's OS is most likely to be called 'Ark' and would be compatible with smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs, connected cars, smartwatches, and other wearable devices.


Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director & Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group - Middle East, was quoted as saying, "Huawei knew this [the Android ban] was coming and was preparing. The OS was ready in January 2018 and this was our 'Plan B'. We did not want to bring the OS to the market as we had a strong relationship with Google and others, and did not want to ruin the relationship."


The Chinese firm is yet to release a statement on the latest turn of events.


Also Read

Huawei jumps ahead of Apple in tough smartphone market


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Clean energy company ReNew Power raises $300M via rights issue

by Press Trust of India

Indian entrepreneurs applaud Digital India and here is what they expect from Modi 2.0

by Shradha Sharma

Building smart robots for the world, this Bengaluru startup aims to transform the way industries function

by Sohini Mitter

Always deliver more than expected - your startup fix for the week

by Team YS

What does the startup ecosystem expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget?

by Thimmaya Poojary

10 years, 254 outlets, 13 cities: hungry for more, Wow! Momo 2.0 eyes growth, expansion, and an IPO

by Ramarko Sengupta

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru