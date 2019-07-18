An exclusive with HDFC's Aditya Puri; Another unicorn for India

HDFC Bank is India’s largest private sector bank. An entity that has stood out as a rare exception in times of aggressive disruption thanks to the iconic, visionary, and agile leadership of its Managing Director Aditya Puri.





The longest-serving head of a private bank, Aditya Puri is famously known as the Bachchan of Banking. He returned to India in 1994 from Malaysia where he was the CEO of Citibank, and has successfully steered HDFC to achieve what he set out to do - create a ‘world-class Indian bank.’





In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Aditya Puri talks about what it takes to be a banking giant that operates with the agility of a startup, surviving and thriving disruption, and more.





Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank









Bengaluru may have been tagged India’s Silicon Valley, but there are numerous differences in their startup environments. Investors and mentors weigh in on how entrepreneurs in India stack up against their counterparts in the West.













B2B startup Icertis raised $115 million in its Series E round from PremjiInvest and Greycroft Partners, which took the company's valuation over $1 billion, making the startup the latest entrant into the unicorn club. Icertis has raised $211 million in funding to date.





Icertis co-founder Samir Bodas









Experiential learning startup Worldview Education is plugging the gap in mainstream education through transformative learning experiences. In a video interview with YourStory, Founder Sampreeth Reddy explains how.





Sampreeth Reddy, Founder Worldview Education









In a panel discussion hosted by Mumbai Angels Network, Dhivik Ashok, Founder and CEO of Go Green EoT, Anand GCP, COO of clean mobility fund Micelio, Bharath Devanathan, SVP of Bounce, and Vignesh Nandakumar, Partner at Aspada Investments, spoke about how India will become an EV nation through B2B.













For Indian startups to scale, the money in the energy business is going to run into millions of dollars. It is an industry that needs strategic investments and mentors from the industry. Discussing the way forward, panellists at Shell’s startup event advised founders not to build incremental technology, but to ‘solve a larger need for the consumer or business’.













HerStory has been chronicling the success of women from India and across the globe, bringing to the forefront stories of failure, hope, determination, grit, and their fight against all odds.





(Illustration: Aditya Ranade)









Dubai Chamber has set up an office in Mumbai to discover the vibrant Indian startup ecosystem. The organisation aims to help Indian companies set up shop in Dubai, and interested businesses to partner or invest in India.





Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

