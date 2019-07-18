EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

An exclusive with HDFC's Aditya Puri; Another unicorn for India

Team YS
18th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

HDFC Bank is India’s largest private sector bank. An entity that has stood out as a rare exception in times of aggressive disruption thanks to the iconic, visionary, and agile leadership of its Managing Director Aditya Puri.


The longest-serving head of a private bank, Aditya Puri is famously known as the Bachchan of Banking. He returned to India in 1994 from Malaysia where he was the CEO of Citibank, and has successfully steered HDFC to achieve what he set out to do - create a ‘world-class Indian bank.’


In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Aditya Puri talks about what it takes to be a banking giant that operates with the agility of a startup, surviving and thriving disruption, and more.


Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank

Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank


How do Indian entrepreneurs differ from their Silicon Valley counterparts?


Bengaluru may have been tagged India’s Silicon Valley, but there are numerous differences in their startup environments. Investors and mentors weigh in on how entrepreneurs in India stack up against their counterparts in the West.


silicon valley


Indian origin B2B startup Icertis enters 'unicorn' club


B2B startup Icertis raised $115 million in its Series E round from PremjiInvest and Greycroft Partners, which took the company's valuation over $1 billion, making the startup the latest entrant into the unicorn club. Icertis has raised $211 million in funding to date.


Icertis founder Samir Bodas

Icertis co-founder Samir Bodas


Hyderabad-based Worldview Education is looking beyond mainstream 


Experiential learning startup Worldview Education is plugging the gap in mainstream education through transformative learning experiences. In a video interview with YourStory, Founder Sampreeth Reddy explains how.


Worldview Education

Sampreeth Reddy, Founder Worldview Education


India will become an EV nation through B2B adoption


In a panel discussion hosted by Mumbai Angels Network, Dhivik Ashok, Founder and CEO of Go Green EoT, Anand GCP, COO of clean mobility fund Micelio, Bharath Devanathan, SVP of Bounce, and Vignesh Nandakumar, Partner at Aspada Investments, spoke about how India will become an EV nation through B2B.


EV


Startups can help India make the switch to clean energy in 10 years


For Indian startups to scale, the money in the energy business is going to run into millions of dollars. It is an industry that needs strategic investments and mentors from the industry. Discussing the way forward, panellists at Shell’s startup event advised founders not to build incremental technology, but to ‘solve a larger need for the consumer or business’.


Clean Energy


I am a changemaker, not a victim; I write my own story


HerStory has been chronicling the success of women from India and across the globe, bringing to the forefront stories of failure, hope, determination, grit, and their fight against all odds.


women changemakers

(Illustration: Aditya Ranade)


UAE capital is looking for places to go: Dubai Chamber of Commerce


Dubai Chamber has set up an office in Mumbai to discover the vibrant Indian startup ecosystem. The organisation aims to help Indian companies set up shop in Dubai, and interested businesses to partner or invest in India. 


Omar Khan Dubai

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Crypto exchange startup Cryptokart shuts down operations

by Tenzin Norzom

Govt issues notice to Tiktok, Helo; asks them to answer queries or face ban

by Press Trust of India

US senator calls for FBI investigation into FaceApp, cites privacy concerns

by Press Trust of India

SaaS unicorn Druva acquires US-based tech startup CloudLanes

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Investment platform Vested raises undisclosed amount from Venture Catalysts

by Sujata Sangwan

AI-based FaceApp issues clarification on privacy concerns around the app

by Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore