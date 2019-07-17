EDITIONS
[WATCH] I am a changemaker, not a victim; I write my own story

Tell us if you are a changemaker (or know anyone) who has overcome the odds to make an impact in your field of work? HerStory invites you to share your story and inspire a million others.

Rekha Balakrishnan
17th Jul 2019
Every woman’s success story is phenomenal. As poet-author Maya Angelou puts it succinctly, “I am a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me.”


HerStory has been chronicling the success of women from India and across the globe, bringing to the forefront stories of failure, hope, determination, grit, and their fight against all odds.


women changemakers

(Illustration: Aditya Ranade)

Each of these stories is special because they are deeply personal. They tug at the heart-strings, they make us cry and they also make us proud. They are both revelations and insights – of lives lived under niggling self-doubt and extremely mitigating circumstances to rise to the top in whatever they choose to do.


Watch this video featuring 10 phenomenal women and their life-changing stories. 



These are but drops from our ocean of stories of incredible women we have featured over the years. 


Say hello to Vandana Shah. She was thrown out of her house at 2 am with only Rs 750 in her pocket and nowhere to go. She became a divorce lawyer in her 30s and now helps other women get justice. 


Vandana Shah

Vandana Shah - divorce lawyer, columnist and author

Deepa Aathreya sold balloons and told stories on a Chennai beach to make money after she went bankrupt. She scripted her own success story with her School of Success, which she started to teach young people the value of perseverance.


Techie Samyuktha Vijayan is helping other transgender people like her by employing them at her boutique Toute Studio. She was recently recruited by Swiggy as Principal Program Manager and also became the first transgender employee in the company.


Samyuktha Vijayan

Samyuktha Vijayan - founder of Toute Studio

Then there’s Arulmozhi Saravanan who pawned her jewellery for Rs 40,000 to start an office supplies company. She was also mentioned by PM Narendra Modi on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show.


Or Shanmuga Priya who is earning millions by selling sarees through WhatsApp.


Shanmuga Priya

ShanmugaPriya has used WhatsApp to become a successful entrepreneur

These and other stories exemplify that the only limits are those we place on ourselves. 


And we can choose to be either victims or change makers.  


We are asking you. Are you a change maker (or know anyone) who has overcome the odds to make an impact in your field of work? Have you gone the extra mile to make a difference?


If you have, we’d love to hear your personal story of change. We’ll tell it like it is so that others learn from your life and turn theirs around.


You can share your stories here.

Meet the saree-clad bodyguard who is shattering stereotypes in the security services business ...



Rekha Balakrishnan
After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

