EDITIONS
App

Hotstar sets new live-streaming record as India go down to New Zealand in World Cup semis

The STAR India-owned OTT service surpassed its own previous high of 18.6 million concurrent viewers during the IPL 2019 final. The World Cup semi-final fetched a millions more.

Sohini Mitter
10th Jul 2019
18+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The ICC Cricket World Cup might have ended bitterly for Team India and its billion fans, but STAR India-owned OTT platform Hotstar is smiling away.


In what turned out to be a nail-biting semi-final between India and New Zealand, Hotstar scaled a new global peak in concurrent viewership, with 25.1 million users tuning in during the 49th over.


This is a new live-streaming record for the world.


Hotstar record

Viewership had been steadily growing post the 43rd over as India staged a fightback after being reduced to 5-3. Between the 44th and 47th overs, it increased - nearly every ball - from 18.2 million to 24.4 million.


By the time star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got out, after giving Indian fans a glimmer of hope, Hotstar's concurrent viewership had crossed 25 million.


This surpassed the platform's earlier World Cup peak of 15.6 million, which it recorded on June 16 during the India-Pakistan match. That game had also garnered a cumulative single-day reach of 100 million.


The India-New Zealand semi-final also topped IPL 2019 final's 18.6 million concurrent viewers - the highest before Wednesday's game.


Also Read

Hotstar shatters own streaming record, garners 18.6 million concurrent viewers during IPL final


However, the platform's cumulative reach for the semi-final is yet to be known.


In an earlier statement to the media, Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, said:


We are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once. It demonstrates the indisputable technology prowess that Hotstar brings to the OTT industry."


The ICC Cricket World Cup is being streamed across six languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Over 65 percent of viewers hail from towns "beyond the big metro cities", Hotstar revealed earlier. Anyone with a Hotstar VIP (or higher) subscription has access to the matches.


Earlier this year, Uday Shankar, Chairman of Star and Disney India, had revealed that Hotstar now has 300 million monthly active users, and accounts for 40 percent of all long-form digital content consumed in India. That makes it India's most accessed video platform, ahead of even the popular YouTube, which has about 265 million monthly users.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

The rise of sports streaming in India, and how live cricket separates Hotstar from the rest



18+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

PayU India MD and Co-founder Shailaz Nag resigns

by Tarush Bhalla

How analytics can unlock value for businesses across sectors

by Team YS

We aim to make over 100 investments in India in the next 3-5 years - Aloknath De, VP & CTO, Samsung R&D Institute

by Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Logistics tech startup Ezyhaul raises $16M in Series B round to grow its presence in South Asia

by Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Samsung Ventures makes its maiden India investment in Indus OS' Series B round

by Sampath Putrevu

Invest India joins hands with MTS Startup Hub and Altair to boost tech startups

by Asmaa Ansari

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur