EDITIONS
App

Hotstar shatters own streaming record, garners 18.6 million concurrent viewers during IPL final

IPL 2019 is said to have fetched 300 million viewers for the Disney-owned OTT platform, growing from 202 million in 2018. This is not the first time that Hotstar has set a global record in live streaming.

Sohini Mitter
13th May 2019
17+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Another IPL final, another record smashed.


Homegrown OTT service Hotstar recorded 18.6 million concurrent viewers on its platform during Sunday's IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The viewership came from both mobile and desktop platforms.


This is a new global record in live streaming as Hotstar surpassed its own peak of 10.7 million concurrents during IPL 2018 final, and of 12.7 million concurrents in a round-robin game on March 28.


In fact, this year, Hotstar managed to breach the 10-million mark quite a few times during the 50 days of the league. Earlier, in April, the Disney-owned service announced that IPL 2019 had garnered a viewership of 267 million within the first three weeks itself.


Streaming in English, Hindi, and six other regional languages allowed Hotstar to expand its reach, and record a 74 percent growth in watch-time in IPL 2019.


The tournament fetched over 300 million viewers, Hotstar announced in a statement. (Last year, it had recorded a viewership of 202 million.)


Also Read: The rise of sports streaming in India, and how live cricket separates Hotstar from the rest


Uday Shankar, President of Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Star & Disney India

While Hotstar is yet to make an official announcement, Uday ShankarChairman of Star and Disney India, recently revealed that the platform has crossed 300 million monthly active users, and now accounts for 40 percent of all long-form digital content consumed in India. It is the country's most accessed video platform, ahead of even YouTube, which has about 265 million MAUs.


In statement to the media, Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar said,


"The achievements of this season once again bear witness to Hotstar being the most preferred sports destination for the country. With technology as our backbone and our all-round expertise in driving scale, we are confident we will continue to break global records and set new benchmarks with each passing year."


In order to increase viewer engagement this IPL, Hotstar had also rolled out several interactive features under its 'Watch N' Play' section. It even partnered with consumer startups like Swiggy, PhonePe, Amazon Pay for the same.


'Watch N' Play' went on to engage a staggering 64.4 million users, who answered 1.2 billion game questions, and sent over 5.9 billion emojis and 43.5 million comments.


Besides the IPL, virally popular entertainment shows like Game Of Thrones are powering Hotstar's growth. At present, the OTT platform houses more than 100,000 hours of content across drama, movie, sports, and news. There is original programming too, branded under Hotstar Specials.


The platform's next big event is the ICC Cricket World Cup which starts May 30.


Story updated on May 14, 2019.


Also Read: Hotstar is winning the video-streaming battle for now while Netflix plays catch up





17+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi